Brennan Presley didn’t need much time to respond to Austin Stogner’s touchdown catch.
Presley, a sophomore receiver on the Oklahoma State football team, jetted into the end zone for a 100-yard kickoff return during the Cowboys’ 37-33 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday night.
At the start of the second quarter, OU tight end Stogner hauled in a 29-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 14, but Presley quickly put the Cowboys in front.
With the highlight play, Presley joined elite company. He is one of only three football players in Cowboy history to return a kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown. The other two are Barry Sanders and Justin Gilbert.
As Presley zoomed across the turf, starting quarterback Spencer Sanders watched his teammate showcasing familiar skills.
“Once he drops that left hand, you’re not gonna catch him,” Sanders said. “...There’s no way.”
Gundy reacts to fan atmosphere
The Cowboys played in front of an especially lively crowd.
From raising the noise level on third downs to swarming the field after the game, the fans were engaged in all four quarters of Bedlam. Coach Mike Gundy said he appreciated the atmosphere, which started with pregame festivities such as tailgates and The Walk.
“This has turned into a big-time college football town,” Gundy said. “...I couldn’t be more proud of our administration and the plans. We had the pom-poms in the stands today. You know I’m a big pom-pom guy. I think that’s big-time college football; on TV, I’m sure it looked great.”
Although Gundy enjoyed the enthusiasm, he expressed concern about one aspect of the crowd’s behavior. Toward the beginning of the fourth quarter, officials ruled that receiver Tay Martin hadn’t secured the ball in the end zone, so it was an incomplete pass – and some fans made their disapproval clear.
Along with the typical boos, objects were raining down on the field. The turf was littered with a few bottles and cans.
“I love the crowd and everything, but I want us to be better than that,” Gundy said. “We have a good crowd. We got great people, and we don’t need to throw anything on the field. ...We want to be first class.”
Bryant returns for Bedlam
When Tay Martin celebrated his first of two touchdowns against the Sooners, he didn’t realize former Cowboy star Dez Bryant was in the stadium to see it.
Martin, a super senior receiver, caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Sanders before crossing his arms in an X shape, mirroring Bryant’s signature “throwing up the X” celebration.
Martin said it was a coincidence that he celebrated with the “X” on the night when Bryant – who was considered one of the best receivers in the NFL during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys – was there to watch, but he eventually had a chance to talk to Bryant.
“Getting to see him on the sideline was kind of a dream come true,” Martin said.
Bryant wasn’t the only Cowboy who returned to his alma mater for Bedlam. Before the game, former quarterback Josh Fields threw a touchdown pass to teammate Rashaun Woods, recreating an early 2000s scene and then leading the “Orange Power” chant at midfield.
Later, OSU recognized Bryant during a timeout. Gundy said he was proud to see Bryant and many other former Cowboys in the stadium.
“Dez loves Oklahoma State,” Gundy said. “He needs to come around here more. He’s a special player and a special guy, and he’s a 100% loyal Cowboy fan.”
