Tay Martin ran at an angle toward the right sideline, reached the corner of the end zone and leaped above West Virginia cornerback Jackie Matthews to snag the football.
He was replicating his first touchdown route against the Mountaineers, only he caught the ball for a longer distance this time.
Martin, a super senior receiver, scored twice to contribute to Oklahoma State’s 24-3 victory against WVU on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both times, his fade route worked for the Cowboys.
Martin said he and redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Sanders have spent extra time on the fade, getting in a few additional reps after practice.
“Once we get it down, we get it done so many times it kind of comes by second nature,” Martin said.
Their familiarity with the play was evident as the Cowboys rolled past the Mountaineers. In the second quarter, Sanders lofted a 6-yard touchdown pass to Martin, who relied on his balancing skills to put a foot in bounds as he made the catch.
It marked a turning point for the Cowboys, giving them a 7-3 lead with 8:32 left until halftime, and the Sanders-Martin connection continued to fuel the offense. In the third quarter, Sanders floated a 12-yard touchdown pass to Martin on his second fade, extending OSU’s advantage to 17-3.
Martin finished with 63 yards on seven catches to lead all receivers.
“I’m always confident, especially in the red zone,” Martin said. “I have faith in my jumping ability. So I just wanted to go up there and make a play, honestly.”
Cassity exits game with injury in first quarter
Braden Cassity reappeared on the sideline with tape on his right foot.
Cassity, a redshirt junior Cowboy Back, had to leave the field after he was injured during OSU’s first offensive drive. He was able to walk, but a trainer stood on either side of him to offer support.
Although Cassity was back on the sideline for the second quarter, he couldn’t return to the game. On the TV broadcast, sports reporter Kris Budden said after medical personnel examined Cassity’s right foot/ankle in the locker room, he attempted to run on the sideline but shook his head, indicating he wasn’t ready.
With Cassity out, Logan Carter, who has returned from injury, stepped in at Cowboy Back.
Super senior linenbacker Devin Harper was also roughed up on a play, holding his left arm when he sat on the bench during the fourth quarter, but he expressed optimism during postgame interviews.
Tulsa World reporter Eli Lederman tweeted that Harper arrived at the press conference with ice on his shoulder, reporting that he was “all good” and it was “just a stinger.”
Running back Jackson has first carry since Week Two
After missing a long stretch of the season with injury, running back Dezmon Jackson made a brief return for the Cowboys.
Jackson’s involvement was limited – he had only one rush for three yards – but it marked the first time he carried the ball since OSU’s Week Two victory against Tulsa.
If Jackson is healthy enough to work his way into the lineup again, he could provide significant backup for leading rusher Jaylen Warren. During the past season, he accumulated 547 yards on 100 carries, including four touchdowns.
Dominic Richardson, who has served as Warren's backup while Jackson and former starter LD Brown have been out with injury, had three carries for 11 yards against the Mountaineers.
