ARLINGTON, Texas – Korie Black clung to the football as he lay on the turf.
Baylor punt returner Trestan Ebner had just fumbled the ball, and Black, a sophomore cornerback, scrambled to recover it for Oklahoma State. Although the Bears defeated the Cowboys 21-16 to win a Big 12 title on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, Black made two monumental plays on special teams to keep OSU in the game.
His first opportunity arrived right before halftime.
The Bears threatened to extend their lead to 24-6, but Black refused to let OSU fall into a deeper deficit. When Isaiah Hankins tried to kick a 39-yard field goal, Black reached up to make contact with the ball, blocking the attempt and keeping the score at 21-6. This came after his coverage on a pass into the end zone led to an incomplete pass.
In the fourth quarter, Black energized the OSU crowd again when he recovered the muffed punt. Along with his impact on special teams, he stepped in at cornerback for Christian Holmes, a Cowboy starter who was shaken up partway through the game.
“Korie’s come so far,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “He has the skills to be an NFL corner. He’s got the mindset. He’s got that next-level mindset. He has no fear, doesn’t show any frustration, never shows fatigue. Those are Coach (Mike) Gundy’s mottos, and Korie is gonna be an exceptional player here.”
Cowboys face early challenges from Shapen, Baylor offense
The Cowboy defense entered the championship game with a successful track record against young backup quarterbacks who have emerged as starters.
OSU figured out how to stifle Chandler Morris of TCU, Donovan Smith of Texas Tech and Caleb Williams of OU. Then the Cowboys faced Baylor redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, whose accurate arm created some early issues for the defense.
In the first quarter, Shapen completed all seven of his pass attempts, including a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Ben Sims. Shapen didn’t throw an incompletion until Baylor’s last drive before halftime, when cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse broke up a pass on second down and two.
“He’s pretty cool in the pocket,” Knowles said. “He’s accurate. He’s a good quarterback. That’s why I thought we needed to step up the pressure in the second half.”
Despite the initial challenges Shapen presented, the Cowboys stuck to their familiar pattern of making the necessary halftime adjustments. OSU gave up only 29 passing yards after halftime, a notable improvement from the 151 passing yards allowed in the first half.
Warren ‘not capable of playing, physically’ against Baylor
OSU’s leading rusher couldn’t propel the Cowboys to a Big 12 title.
Jaylen Warren, a standout transfer from Utah State, has been dealing with physical wear and tear at the end of the season, so he had no carries against Baylor. During the postgame press conference, coach Mike Gundy provided a brief comment on Warren’s status.
“He was not capable of playing today, physically,” Gundy said.
Without Warren, the Cowboys had a quiet run game. OSU rushed for only 70 yards, its lowest total since the season opener against Missouri State. Spencer Sanders had a team-high 33 rushing yards, and Dezmon Jackson followed with 31. Dominic Richardson scored OSU’s lone touchdown, a 4-yard run into the end zone.
“We moved forward,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “Does it really change the running game? I don’t know. It doesn’t change the calls. …(Warren is) just a great attitude on the field, positive attitude on the field and on the sideline, so to lose him from the game, yeah, it hurt us for sure.”
