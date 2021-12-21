Mike Gundy has yet to designate a defensive play-caller for the Fiesta Bowl, but his friends have shared an amusing idea.
The Cowboys need someone who is well-versed in Jim Knowles’ elaborate schemes, so why not give Malcolm Rodriguez the chance to double as a linebacker and a coordinator? Although it’s humorous to picture Rodriguez selecting a defensive formation only seconds before dragging down an opponent as if he’s acting out a Madden game, the joke among Gundy’s confidants reflects Rodriguez’s serious reputation as a wise, trusty defender.
The Cowboys are depending on that steadiness without defensive coordinator Knowles, who accepted a job at Ohio State and won’t coach in the bowl game. Veteran players, young coaches and seasoned members of Gundy’s staff – including Gundy himself – are pitching in to keep the defense on track.
“Continuity is important, right?” Gundy said. “It is for Oklahoma State, let’s put it that way.”
As the defensive coordinator position remains vacant, super senior linebackers Devin Harper and Rodriguez, who has collected 10 All-America honors this season, provide stability. The beginnings of their OSU careers predate the Knowles era – as freshmen, they worked with defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer.
Longtime position coaches also anchor the unit. Defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie are in their ninth season with the Cowboys, and safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt is in his seventh year.
“It helps,” Gundy said. “When Jim left, they were able to go in the room and divvy up responsibilities and know what to do.”
While veteran coaches draw upon their expertise, less experienced staff members continue to grow in their roles. Graduate assistant Koy McFarland has worked with the linebackers throughout the season, impressing Gundy.
“He’s bright, energetic, understands the game, has a good relationship with the players,” Gundy said. “In order to get a start at this level, he just needs age and experience.”
In some ways, defensive operations haven’t changed much during practice. Gundy said Knowles didn’t coach a position, so no group has been left without a leader. But after Knowles’ departure, there was no one to check in with every group and observe the big picture.
Gundy decided to do it.
“Essentially, I’ve switched from offense to defense,” Gundy said. “I haven’t watched offense at all live, and I’ve done defense every day, and I’m very pleased.”
Although Knowles’ absence creates an extra challenge for the Cowboys before the Fiesta Bowl, redshirt junior safety Jason Taylor II is seeing the progress unfold.
“It was like a void when Coach Knowles (left), he’s gone, so what do you do?” Taylor said. “Everybody stepped up, and I think now we’re rolling.”
Jackson enters transfer portal, per reports
Dezmon Jackson is in the transfer portal after three seasons as a Cowboy, according to multiple reports.
Matt Zenitz from recruiting outlet On3 Sports broke the news Tuesday afternoon. Jackson, a redshirt senior running back from El Dorado, Arkansas, spent one redshirt year at OSU before playing for two seasons. In 2020, he had a breakout year with 547 yards, including a career-high 235 against Texas Tech. This season, Jackson logged 139 yards for two touchdowns, backing up Jaylen Warren.
If Jackson leaves, then the Cowboys will lose at least two running backs. Standout transfer Warren has no eligibility left after the bowl game. Super senior LD Brown is in his sixth year at OSU, but he could return if he chooses to apply for a medical redshirt. Brown missed every conference game this season because of injury.
OSU’s running back corps also includes sophomore Dominic Richardson and freshman Jaden Nixon, rising stars who could step into larger roles next year.
Young Cowboys get ‘quality work’ in bowl practice
For many young Cowboys, the greatest opportunities arrive at the end of the season.
Leading up to bowl games, newcomers typically become more involved in practice, and OSU has followed this pattern while preparing for the Fiesta Bowl. Gundy said the “young guys” have been active for 30-40 scrimmage plays each day.
“If you put a pencil to it, by the time we finish bowl practice, the young guys will have gotten (the equivalent of) spring practice, and they’re doing fine,” Gundy said.
This season, OSU has relied on several freshmen, from edge rusher Collin Oliver to receiver/Cowboy Back Blaine Green, but there are also many Cowboys who have had to wait their turn. Now, their increased roles during practice provide Gundy with a look into OSU’s future.
“There’s a number of them out there,” Gundy said. “They all make mistakes, and then they all make some plays, which is what’s gonna happen, but they’re getting really quality work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.