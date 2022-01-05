Jim Littell kept his opening statement brief.
Littell, the Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach, rattled off a short list of numbers as he sat at the table for his postgame press conference and studied the final boxscore.
“Any questions?” he asked.
Littell didn’t need to enhance his message with elaborate commentary or passionate coachspeak. Those numbers, the Cowgirls’ shooting statistics, spoke for themselves. Kansas State stormed past OSU 60-49 on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and the Cowgirls’ troubles on offense persisted.
OSU shot 3 for 21 from 3-point range. At the free-throw line, the Cowgirls made 10 of 24, or 41.7%, of their attempts. In the first quarter, OSU went 2 for 14 from the field.
“Those numbers don’t lie, and you can’t disguise those numbers,” Littell said. “Those are pretty evident, and it makes you wonder how it was as close as it was when there’s that much discrepancy in the way the two teams shot the basketball.”
Cruising into Gallagher-Iba Arena after an upset of No. 10 Baylor, the Wildcats built a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, but defense kept the Cowgirls in the game.
Junior guard Lauren Fields, senior center Kassidy De Lapp and sophomore forward Taylen Collins each racked up four steals, and OSU (5-6 overall, 0-2 Big 12 Conference) had a total of 14.
Ayoka Lee, the Wildcats’ standout junior post, had been averaging 24.4 points per game, but the Cowgirls limited her to 18. De Lapp had the tall task of guarding Lee through much of the matchup. Although the 6-foot-6 Lee held a 3-inch height advantage, De Lapp held her own, sometimes getting help from a teammate to create a barrier between Lee and the basket.
“She’s very patient with her post-ups, and she’s really strong,” De Lapp said. “So you really have to work really hard. …She adjusted well in the second half, knew what we were doing, still got her shot up and she has a great finish. It was tough, but I think we tried our best with that.”
There was a stark contrast between the Cowgirls’ defense and offense, and this sudden, recurring scenario is baffling for Littell. It’s a problem he hasn’t had to solve in recent years, and K-State (12-2, 2-0) created extra difficulties with tricky zone defense and a starting lineup of players who are each at least 6 feet tall. Serena Sundell blocked four shots, and Brylee Glenn powered K-State’s offense with 19 points.
Despite scoring droughts, the Cowgirls managed to tie the game multiple times in the third quarter. OSU had an energetic but short-lived spark to open the quarter, going on a 5-0 run.
“I think our biggest takeaway is building up confidence,” Fields said. “...Just knowing that we’re capable of beating really good teams. We just gotta do it for a full 40 minutes.”
With 4:35 left in the third quarter, Fields, who led the Cowgirls with 20 points, hit a second-chance jumper to even the game at 32. The Wildcats didn’t allow another tie after that. Lee made a pair of free throws to put K-State up 34-32, and the gap widened in the fourth quarter.
Next, the Cowgirls hit the road to face Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and they’re continuing to search for remedies for the perpetual shooting issues.
“Our kids, you get disheartened,” Littell said. “As coaches, you get disheartened. But we gotta continue to plug away and find a way to score and improve those numbers.”
