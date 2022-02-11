ENID – JJ McComas was an in unfamiliar role when Stillwater High wrestling opened its dual state tournament Friday in Enid.
The 132-pounder – who was the state champion at 126 pounds last season – was tasked with leading off the dual vs. Ponca City due to a random draw by the OSSAA to decide the starting weights for the Class 6A duals. In his entire career of wrestling, he had never been charged with starting a dual.
“To be honest, this was really weird,” McComas said. “I’ve never, ever in all my years of wrestling – all the dual teams I’ve been on out of state, in state – and I’ve never been the first match. It was just a weird experience but I kind of liked it getting to warm up and come in to just wrestle off being warmed up.”
In a rematch he won by major decision in the regular season dual against the rival Wildcats, McComas went bigger on the big stage.
The Stillwater sophomore put the momentum squarely into the corner of the Pioneers with a second-period pin that launched Stillwater toward a 53-22 victory – that was only made that close by SHS coach Ethan Kyle electing to forfeit the final two matches to avoid the risk of injury to defending state champions Sam Smith and Cael Hughes.
“This time of year, you’re either really tight or you’re really broken as a team, and our guys are a really good team unit when it comes to that,” Kyle said of McComas. “So JJ, he’s just really become a solid guy, very consistent, so it was a nice way to open the dual.”
Landyn Sommer, who received a forfeit in the dual against the Wildcats in January, coasted to a 19-3 technical fall to carry the momentum created by McComas.
That set the stage for freshman LaDarion Lockett, who missed the earlier dual against Ponca City due to an infection.
And it took Stillwater’s 145-pound starter little time to get himself familiar with the rivalry.
Lockett needed just 21 seconds to conclude his first dual match against Ponca City, getting the fastest fall of the night for Stillwater.
“We’re trying to score as many points as possible and not waste any time looking for tech (falls) as we usually would,” Lockett said. “We’re trying to get on with the match and just score as many (team) points as we can.”
The max bonus points just continued for Stillwater in a variety of ways.
At 152 pounds, Kael Voinovich was looking at a technical fall but couldn’t quite get his opponent onto his back to get a pin. However, he kept pushing the offense on the Ponca City wrestler who kept backing out of the circle to the point he was disqualified due to too many stall calls – which then awarded the Pioneers a full six points instead of five for a technical fall.
Angelo Ferrari followed at 160 pounds with another quick pin for the Pioneers – though he needed just a little bit longer than Lockett, but not much. Ferrari pinned his opponent in 43 seconds.
Gatlin Wilson made it six-straight bonus-point victories to open the dual with getting a fall, as well – picking up his pin less than a minute into the second period.
Ponca City picked up its first win at 182 pounds with Stillwater’s Garhett Reese getting pinned just before the buzzer sounded in the first frame.
The Pioneers picked back up with bonus points at 195 pounds, though not in any normal fashion.
With Cameron Johnson working his way to getting back points against his opponent in a closely contested match, action was whistled dead for injury time to the Ponca City wrestler – who was unable to return to the match, giving Johnson a medical default victory for six points added to the Pioneers’ team score.
Dax Hughes then picked up a first-period pin at 220 pounds for Stillwater’s eighth bonus-point victory of the night.
At heavyweight, Carson Cottrill carried a first-period takedown to a 3-0 decision, which was followed by a narrow 7-6 decision by Stillwater’s Ayden Thomas at 106 pounds.
With the dual well in hand, Kyle gave backup Mark Janus an opportunity to wrestle for state qualifier Gabe Fontanez at 113 pounds – where Janus lost by 9-1 major decision – and then elected not to run out juniors Sam Smith (a state champion at 106 pounds last year) and Cael Hughes (a two-time state champion).
“There was no need for those matches right now, our training is good and we’re not needing to use these matches to get into shape this time of year,” Kyle said of forfeiting the final matches. “Just the cost-benefit was not there, so just sit them out.”
The Pioneers then got an opportunity to watch the events unfold on who their opponent will be for Saturday’s semifinal match. It came down to a narrow margin, but No. 3-ranked Yukon slipped past Edmond Memorial by one point to set up a meeting with Stillwater.
“They’re a tough team, they have a lot of good competitors,” McComas said of Yukon. “I’m just very excited with this team. We have a really good team, and I just feel like if we wrestle to our full potential, we have a good thing coming tomorrow.”
The semifinal match is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Class 6A state championship at 6:30 p.m.
