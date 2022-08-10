Caleb Etienne has undergone a transformation since arriving at Oklahoma State.
Physically, he notices the effect of his yearlong dedication to workouts. Etienne, a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle, is listed at 325 pounds on the Cowboy football team’s roster, a substantial drop from his initial weight of about 370, he said.
Etienne shed nearly 50 pounds, yet he has gained much more than he lost. He has a better grasp on the playbook. He can keep up with the Cowboys’ speed. He has practiced patience, watching from the sideline during most of the past season.
And when Etienne turns to the stands in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall, he might spot a new, adoring fan in the crowd: Caleb Jr., his 1-year-old son.
“He’s my motivation, my everything, my why,” Etienne said. “Family is my why. This is what I do, to come out here every day to be the best version of me.”
After Etienne left Butler Community College and joined OSU’s 2021 recruiting class, his life changed quickly. In July 2021, Caleb Jr. was born. At the same time, Caleb Sr. had to suddenly acclimate to a Division I program, returning from a lengthy break that happened because Butler had canceled its 2020 matchups due to COVID-19.
The younger Caleb didn’t make a game-day appearance during the past season at Boone Pickens Stadium – he was barely a month old for OSU’s opener – but he gave his father the extra inspiration he needed to keep pushing. Although Etienne played in only three games, recording two knockdowns, his gradual metamorphosis happened behind the scenes: on the bench, in film sessions and in the weight room.
During fall camp, the process continues. Etienne, a redshirt junior from New Orleans, is improving every day, coach Mike Gundy said.
“Caleb still has a ways to go, but he’s a completely different player right now,” Gundy said. “ … He’s in condition now. He’s been with us long enough that he understands who we are and how we practice.”
He always had the potential. As an offensive lineman out of Warren Easton High in Louisiana, Etienne was the No. 31 recruit in the state’s 2019 class, according to Rivals.
Before transferring to Butler Community College, he played at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, where he received 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association first-team All-America honors. 247Sports ranked him second among all junior college offensive tackles in the country.
But, as it did for everyone, the pandemic created obstacles for Etienne. In his case, it meant he needed to do additional work to catch up with the Cowboys, who spent fall 2020 competing while he and his Butler teammates had to sit out.
His first Rob Glass workout was a key step. Etienne said he is grateful for the role Glass, OSU’s assistant athletic director for athlete performance, has played in his improvement.
“It wasn’t easy,” Etienne said. “It was hard. He got me right, though. Throughout this whole process, from the summer, for me during the season, I was in there in the weight room grinding extra, trying to get all this weight off of me, and it’s been great ever since.”
Etienne has also relied on careful observation. As he watched OSU’s games from the sideline, he kept his eyes and ears open. Etienne, who said he has a good relationship with offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, spent that time absorbing knowledge from his coaches about the Cowboys’ plays.
Adjusting to a new program would be a time-consuming process for any student-athlete, and Etienne has balanced it with spending time with his baby son.
“You got to be a father and then come here and kick it on and be an athlete,” Etienne said. “But I just got to still have the same grind as I’ve been having.”
Caleb Jr. has grown in a year, and so has his father – even if his physical transformation shows the opposite. Etienne is ready to put the lessons from last season into action, and as he watches a new class of offensive linemen adjust to OSU’s system, he can relate.
“They’ll be also a good addition once they get a good learning of the playbook as well,” Etienne said. “I feel like they will be comfortable, they will be knowing what they’re doing once they get comfortable.”
