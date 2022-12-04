On the heels of a 7-5 regular season that featured a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference, the Oklahoma State football team will play Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports.
The Cowboys and Badgers will meet on Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Kickoff will be at 9:15 p.m. CST, and it will be aired on ESPN.
OSU’s most recent trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl was at the end of the season in 2014, when the Cowboys picked up a 30-22 win over Washington. Before then, the Pokes wrapped up their 2006 campaign with a win over Indiana on that same stage.
It’ll mark the Cowboys’ second trip to Phoenix in as many years, with 2021’s trek including the largest comeback win in program history with a 37-35 triumph over Notre Dame.
The end-of-season matchup between the Cowboys and Badgers will mark the first all-time meeting between the two programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.