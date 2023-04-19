In the days following his team’s season-ending loss in the NIT quarterfinals, Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton figured his program was set to undergo an offseason of change.
That continued on Wednesday afternoon, with 6-foot-9 forward Tyreek Smith entering his name into the transfer portal, a source told the News Press. Smith, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, becomes the fifth Cowboy to enter the portal since it opened March 13.
He spent the past two seasons in Stillwater after beginning his career at Texas Tech, where he took a medical redshirt as a true freshman before bouncing back the following year to play 29 games in the Red Raiders’ run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Upon arriving at OSU, Smith’s first campaign in bright orange featured appearances in 30 games, the final seven of the season being starts. He even helped the Cowboys upset No. 1 Baylor on the road behind a season-high eight rebounds.
Those efforts led to Smith earning a bigger role in the offseason ahead of the Pokes’ 2022-23 campaign, and that showed with double-digit outings in 30 of 36 games this past season, including an appearance in every one of them.
He was at his best toward the end of his two-year stint in Stillwater. With the Cowboys’ being the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament, Smith propelled them through the first two rounds of the NIT.
Smith notched the first double-double of his career with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a first-round win at Youngstown State. And he followed that up with an 11-point, 10-rebound performance in a second-round win over Eastern Washington.
With the departure of Smith, 7-footer Moussa Cisse, forward Kalib Boone, Boynton and Co. will have work to do when it comes to nabbing a big out of the transfer portal. As of Smith’s decision, and including the five signees in the Cowboys’ 2023 class, the tallest player on the roster is four-star center Brandon Garrison at 6-foot-9.
That’s the duality of the always-questioned transfer portal, though. It’s consumed some of OSU’s most important pieces from a season ago. It can, however, help them land the pieces needed to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.
