The middle of Oklahoma State's defense took a blow on Saturday night when linebacker Justin Wright was sidelined during the Cowboys' season-opening win over Central Arkansas.
A little more than 24 hours after OSU wrapped up a 27-13 triumph at Boone Pickens Stadium, Wright took to social media and shared that he'll be out for the foreseeable future. It seemingly isn't as bad as it could've been, though.
"God is good," he wrote via Twitter late Sunday evening. "Last night we thought I had a season ending injury. Tonight we found out the real news. ... See y'all in Week 5."
God is good. Last night we thought I had a season ending injury. Tonight we found out the real news…See y’all in week 5🤠🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NEDbqEAHHU— Justin Wright (@JustinWright_44) September 4, 2023
Wright's self-reported timetable would put him out for the Cowboys' next three games: at Arizona State, South Alabama, at Iowa State. With OSU having a bye week after the Big 12 opener in Ames, Wright's likely return would be when the Pokes host Kansas State on Oct. 6.
It's not clear what exactly happened to Wright, who joined the Cowboys this offseason after five years at Tulsa.
He didn't register any stats in the limited action he saw before the injury, though the redshirt senior recovered a loose ball that was eventually negated when the officials ruled the ball carrier down by contact.
Throughout fall camp, OSU coach Mike Gundy said the role of weak-side middle linebacker was a true competition between Wright and Nick Martin. The two entered the 2023 debut with only an "or" separating them on the depth chart, though Martin took the field first.
With Wright out for the better part of the next month, it's Martin's time to step up.
"Nick Martin is gonna get better each week, but it's new for him," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said on Saturday. "He's a guy that didn't play much in situations like he was in tonight. He'll get better."
Martin played in all 13 games in 2022, mostly on special teams with an occasional appearance on defense.
The redshirt sophomore finished with three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack against Central Arkansas. His reps were extended in part because of Wright's injury, but OSU's starters were all but forced to play until the Cowboys pulled away in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
Should first-year Bryan Nardo want to keep competition at the position, redshirt sophomore Donovan Stephens and redshirt junior Jeff Roberson could slide over from one of the other linebacker spots.
Gundy and Co. used this offseason to tout a team that's better suited for situations like these after countless injuries in 2022. Creating depth – quality depth – is one luxury of the transfer portal.
But it'll be up to the program-grown product to fill a newly left void in the heart of OSU's defense.
