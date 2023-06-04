Mike Boynton got one step closer to filling out the Oklahoma State men's basketball roster on Sunday morning.
The Cowboys, quite literally, nabbed a huge transfer-portal pickup when NC State big man Isaiah Miranda announced his commitment to OSU via social media.
Miranda, at 7-foot, 200 pounds, visited Stillwater this weekend. And he'll be leaving a Cowboy.
He was an NBA Draft prospect until hours before Wednesday's deadline. Then he withdrew his name from the pool, doubling down the decision to transfer from the Wolfpack after not seeing a single minute of action during the 2022-23 season.
Miranda was a four-star recruit out of Southern California Academy (Castaic, California) and the 17th-ranked center in the Class of 2023 on 247Sports. He reclassified, though, joining NC State midway through this past season before not logging a single minute of action.
This isn't the first time that Boynton and Co. have pursued him, either. In fact, they extended an offer to Miranda on July 6, 2021.
He'll bring a versatility to OSU's front court that seemed in jeopardy after the portal departures of Moussa Cisse (Ole Miss), Kalib Boone (UNLV) and Tyreek Smith (SMU). He's expected to be the tallest player on the roster for 2023-24.
Now, OSU's front court will include Miranda, Jacksonville transfer Mike Marsh, and a trio of freshman in McDonald's All-American Brandon Garrison, USA Basketball product Eric Dailey Jr. and four-star signee Justin McBridge.
The Cowboys still have one available scholarship to work with, though Boynton could elect to not use it and rid the program of NCAA sanctions still lingering from an investigation on former assistant LaMont Evans that was appealed and eventually upheld in November 2021.
Boynton will have time to make that decision. He more than likely already has. But for now, the Cowboys add another piece to the puzzle in their pursuit of OSU's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2021.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
