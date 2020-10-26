The past few seasons, the Cowboy Back position has become an afterthought in the Oklahoma State offense.
With NFL-caliber running backs and receivers, the hybrid fullback and tight end position has been used sparingly over the previous three seasons.
But in Saturday’s win against Iowa State, the formula for winning the battle of two Big 12 unbeatens was to turn to that position.
The Oklahoma State offense went through Cowboy Backs Jelani Woods and Logan Carter for six catches and 81 yards – and the lone passing touchdown for the Pokes was hauled in by Woods. The duo combined for nearly half of Spencer Sanders’ completions (20) and over a third of the passing yards (235) in his return from injury.
“Those guys have been good for us for a number of years,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said following Saturday’s 24-21 win over the Cyclones. “We just felt that there was an opportunity with the style of defense that Iowa State plays, it’s a very unique style, and given what they do, we felt like that gave us some opportunities.
“There are some voids, in our opinion, in that spot on the field, where those guys are a lot in our alignments.”
Perhaps what was most impressive about the use of the Cowboy Backs against Iowa State, is the notion that the Cyclones field what is widely regarded as the best tight end in the Big 12 Conference.
Charlie Kolar, the younger brother of former Oklahoma State quarterback John Kolar, is consider a mid-round NFL Draft prospect after an explosive 2019 season. However, he was outdone by the Cowboy Backs, hauling in five catches for 54 yards for Iowa State.
“Going into it, there was a little bit of a rivalry,” Dunn said. “They’ve got a great set of tight ends at Iowa State, and our guys wanted to play well and we wanted to get our guys active, too. So there was a little bit of motivation from both Logan and Jelani going into the game.”
The receptions by the Cowboy Backs bolstered their usage this season, having caught a combined three passes in the previous three games.
Even though Oklahoma State won’t match its games played in a regular season – unless the Cowboys make a run to the College Football Playoff championship game and with no COVID-19 related cancelations of the six remaining regular season games – the position is poised to have its best season in some time.
First-year offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who has been the longtime receivers coach at Oklahoma State, has dialed up the bigger options in passing plays compared to the past few seasons. Through four games, Woods and Carter have nine catches for 104 yards and a score.
Last year, the trio of Woods, Carter and Dayton Metcalf hauled in 24 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns over the entire 13-game season. The year before that, it was Woods, Carter and Britton Abbott combining for just nine catches, 146 yards and three scores after Abbott and Keenen Brown totaled just eight catches for 125 yards (and no touchdowns) in 2017.
In fact, if Oklahoma State continues to utilize its hybrid option on offense they way it did Saturday, the Cowboy Backs could have their best season since 2016 when now-NFL starting tight end Blake Jarwin carried the load in his senior season with 19 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Jarwin, combined with Zac Veatch and Brown, tallied 30 receptions for 449 yards and three scores that season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.