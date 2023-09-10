Gunnar Gundy had a defender – defenders – closing in before he could drop back and set his feet. Arizona State defensive lineman B.J. Green dumped Gundy, part of Oklahoma State’s three-quarterback approach, onto the turf at Mountain America Stadium.
That play, one that forced another punt and effectively ended another short-lived drive, embodied what the Cowboys’ offense was in the first half of Saturday night’s matchup.
But the Pokes flipped things around following the break, at least enough to escape with a 27-15 win over the Sun Devils, a run game that made its first appearance of the season and a defense that provided ample time to do so.
“We’re a little lucky that we got out of here with a win,” OSU coach Mike Gundy told the Cowboy Radio Network. “We didn’t really know our team – I didn’t know our team – playing on the road. … I haven’t really been to war on the road with these guys.”
Despite a second-straight win over the Sun Devils (1-1), the Cowboys’ offense was turned one-dimensional for the second time in as many weeks, which isn’t necessarily a recipe for success for a team without a clear-cut starting quarterback.
OSU (2-0) trailed 15-10 when Green got ahold of Gunnar Gundy, putting the punctuation on a first half in which the Cowboys’ scoring came courtesy of a seven-play, 43-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown from running back Ollie Gordon and a career-long 52-yard field goal from Alex Hale.
Three sacks included, the Cowboys entered the locker room with 12 carries for zero yards.
Zero.
“We couldn’t really run the ball at all in the first half. That’s two weeks in a row that we’ve done that, and we’re fortunate that we’re getting out of these games.” Mike Gundy said. “We have to find a way to establish a run game to start the game off.”
Gordon didn’t waste any time flipping the script after the intermission. He single-handedly marched the Cowboys downfield in their first possession of the second half, taking four carries and turning those into 47 yards.
In his final drive of the night, the three quarterbacks getting four drives apiece, Gundy ended that possession with a 3-yard touchdown to Washington State transfer wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.
That’s what the Cowboys have wanted their offense to look like. That was the first time this season it has.
“As a unit, I feel like we just get to the backside of the game, and we just feel like we gotta lock-in,” said Gordon, who finished with 53 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries. “I mean, we do need to stop that, but the fact that we can do that is a good thing.”
OSU scored on three of its five second-half drives, four of those ending in ASU territory. After giving up three sacks in the first half, the Cowboys’ offensive line kept their quarterbacks upright through the final 30 minutes.
The difference?
Oklahoma State rushed for 113 yards in the second half. The Cowboys averaged 5.9 yards per carry on 19 attempts. They didn’t have to solely rely on a murky quarterback competition to capture an eighth consecutive nonconference road win.
“Once we start running the ball decent,” Mike Gundy said, “we can throw it around a little bit.”
The Cowboys wouldn’t have had time to fix their offensive woes if it weren’t for a defense that, aside from one blown assignment that led to a 65-yard touchdown, stymied a Sun Devils offense led by freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada.
OSU held ASU to 277 yards of total offense, including a mere 105 in the second half. The Sun Devils went 1-for-5 on fourth down, marking the Cowboys’ most fourth-down stops since making Kansas go 0-for-5 on Oct. 13, 2012.
Rashada, a four-star recruit and a consensus top-10 quarterback in the Class of 2022, was held in check to the tune of 16 of 29 with 167 yards passing, one touchdown and the first-career interception for OSU’s Lyrik Rawls.
“It was really just us coming together as a family and just – bend down the hatches, go to war, pitch a second-half shutout, and we did,” said OSU linebacker Nick Martin, who tied for a game-high 10 tackles. “I’m just proud of my guys, proud of this whole team.”
Regardless of what happened, the Week 2 matchup provided the Pokes another opportunity to figure out who would be leading their offense moving forward. That question wasn’t answered, and it’s in large part because each of the three – Gunnar Gundy, Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel – had four drives to create separation.
None of them did.
Bowman’s first start since leading Texas Tech to a win over Kansas on Dec. 5, 2020, didn’t begin as planned. The Cowboys’ first three possessions came to a close with a punt. Then Bowman, who finished 11 of 16 for 113 yards, orchestrated the possession that ended with Gordon in the end zone.
Gunnar Gundy, who was in when the Cowboys eventually established their rushing attack, was 5 of 7 for 32 yards and a score. Rangel connected with wideout Brennan Presley for a 16-yard touchdown, one that put OSU up by two scores with three minutes left, and one that helped the redshirt freshman finish 6 of 9 for 46 yards and a score.
“I thought all three quarterbacks played pretty good again,” Mike Gundy said. “For the most part, our guys threw the ball accurately; they were where they were supposed to be.”
All of that is behind the Cowboys now.
A previously inept run game that flashed signs of life. An unsolved quarterback conundrum that will continue on its current path. A defense still ironing out wrinkles in an otherwise smooth transition into the scheme of first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.
That Pokes don’t have to worry about any of those things — until they host South Alabama on Saturday evening at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“We gotta just stay with what we’re doing,” Mike Gundy said. “We can’t allow ourselves to get frustrated with what’s happening because that’s not gonna do anything. We have to identify the issues and keep working to make ’em better.”
