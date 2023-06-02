OKLAHOMA CITY – Kenny Gajewski spent the days leading up to the Women’s College World Series breaking down film, though the Oklahoma State softball coach already knew what he was looking at in Florida State.
The Cowgirls hosted the Seminoles for a three-game series in the early parts of March, and that led Gajewski to say on Wednesday afternoon that he already knew what and who the Seminoles are.
But things have changed over the past three months, evidenced with No. 6 OSU being run-ruled in a weather-delayed 8-0 loss to No. 3 FSU in six innings on Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
“Obviously, not the way we drew this up,” Gajewski said. “We didn't play well in any facet of the game.
"When you're playing teams like this here, the margin of error, it's tiny. We looked like a JV team at times. We took poor at-bats. We just weren't clean. I don't know why. I don't have an answer."
Neither team could step onto the field before inclement weather in the area delayed first pitch by more than an hour. When everything subsided, it wasn’t long before the Cowgirls (46-15) found themselves in an early hole.
OSU went three-up, three-down to open the game. And it seemed as if OSU ace Kelly Maxwell was going to force FSU (56-9) into the same situation after striking out the first two batters she faced.
Then the Seminoles struck first with a two-run home run to deep left-center field from catcher Michaela Edenfield.
“I just knew I just wanted to get my swing off,” Edenfield said. “I told my Coach T-Wil earlier today, I was like, ‘You want to know what my plan is today?’ And he goes, ‘What, sit middle in?’ I was like, ‘No, to swing.’”
That was the beginning of the end for the Cowgirls, who were run-ruled for the first time since a 10-2, six-inning loss to LSU on Feb. 18, 2022. The conclusion to this particular story, which slowly became the inevitable, was put on hold.
Rachel Becker, OSU’s star second baseman and leadoff hitter, was just about to step into the box with one out in the top of the third. Before she was even dealt a pitch, both teams were pulled off the field and put under a second delay, one that lasted nearly two hours.
But, Becker said, the Cowgirls weren’t worried about having little opportunity to respond to the Seminoles’ early, tone-setting blast. Whether it be later in the night or early the next morning, they knew they’d have their chances.
“I thought we were going to be able to put up some runs. I still felt confident going into the rain delay,” said Becker, who finished 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. “I thought we were going to come out strong after that.”
Just not this time.
The Cowgirls were, of course, blanked when play eventually resumed. Then Gajewski made a change in the circle, electing to move on from Maxwell and insert freshman Kyra Aycock.
It wasn’t anything that Maxwell had necessarily done wrong, Gajewski said. But the two-time All-American usually doesn’t fare well following lengthy delays, and that made the decision “an easy one, to be very honest.”
An error plated another run for the Seminoles in the bottom of the third, but their haymaker didn’t come until an inning later, when they posted a four-run fourth behind a three-run shot from Kaley Mudge.
All of that provided a cushion to Kathryn Sandercock, who was lights out in five innings of action. Florida State’s ace allowed four hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks.
“I think you just never know what to expect when you're going up to the plate against her,” Becker said. “You can't really ever sit on anything because she can throw a strike anywhere.”
“We’ve faced her a bunch,” Gajewski added. “That's the best we've seen her.”
If it were up to Gajewski and Co., they would’ve left their postgame availability and walked right up the stairs and back onto the field. Losses like these don’t happen too often to a program that’s now in its fourth consecutive WCWS.
But that isn’t the reality, and the Cowgirls will have roughly 24 hours to debrief before facing the loser of Washington-Utah in an elimination game at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
And it won’t matter who they get. Whether it be the Huskies or Utes, they’ll be ready. There isn't an option at this point.
“We have the team to bounce back. We've been in this spot before,” Gajewski said. “I told our team, ‘This is what you love, as a coach, is to see what you look like when you're up against the wall.’”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
