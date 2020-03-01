Oklahoma State wrestling signees Luke Surber and Konner Doucet were named the Outstanding Wrestlers for their respective classifications Saturday at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state wrestling championships in Oklahoma City.
- By Jason Elmquist jelmquist@stwnewspress.com
The awards are voted on by the high school coaches at each classification. Thus, a total of four are awarded each year.
Surber, the 182-pound wrestler from Tuttle, picked up a pair of pins in under 40 seconds to reach Saturday night’s championship. In the final against Jaden Welden of Mannford, Surber earned a 16-1 technical fall just 30 seconds into the second period.
It was the third state title for Surber, who is ranked the No. 8 wrestler in the country at his weight by InterMat Wrestling.
Doucet proved to be even more lethal in his quest to become the 40th wrestler in Oklahoma history to be a four-time state champion.
The Comanche senior pinned his way to the Class 3A title at 220 pounds, with each fall coming within the first minute of each match. The quickest was a 36-second pin the opening round, and the “longest” taking him 52 seconds in the finals.
Doucet is ranked No. 5 in the country at 220 pounds by InterMat.
The efforts by both wrestlers led to team titles.
Tuttle won its 12th Class 4A title in-a-row, besting the field by 131 points – with eight state champion, which was believed to be a state record.
Comanche clipped the historic Perry program by 14 points to win the Class 3A championship – it’s first wrestling championship since 1988, and it’s second all-time.
