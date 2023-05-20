Megan Bloodworth had already made a couple of highlight reel plays throughout the first four innings of Oklahoma State softball’s eventual 6-0 win over Wichita State in the winner’s bracket of the Stillwater Regional on Saturday.
A sophomore third baseman for the No. 6 Cowgirls, Bloodworth’s bat hasn’t been to her liking as of late, entering Saturday afternoon hitting just .200. Her glove has turned into her anchor.
“I mean, I’m doing the same thing I’ve been doing,” she said. “It just hasn’t been working.”
But what was one more SportsCenter snag to rejuvenate those in attendance at Cowgirl Stadium?
The Shockers (44-11) had just loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth. It was one of the few times in the afternoon they were within striking distance, a mere 60 feet away from plating a run to erase a goose egg on the scoreboard.
And Wichita State couldn’t have scripted the situation much better with Sydney McKinney, a shortstop who paces the Shockers as one of the best hitters in the country, stepping to the plate.
She got ahold of one, too. Then Bloodworth left her feet, extended her glove toward the sky and reeled the hard-hit line drive in to effectively slam the door shut on the Shockers’ scoring threat.
“That just took the air out of them. Those line drives took the air out of them,” Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewski said. “And that’s what you’ve gotta do this time of year. You have to make plays.”
The six-run triumph in such fashion did a few things for the Cowgirls (43-14), who have now won two straight after entering the postseason having dropped 11 of their previous 13.
It advanced them to the regional finals for the fourth consecutive year. It helped them exact revenge on Wichita State, which won both in a pair of meetings between the two in the regular season.
And, perhaps most importantly, it showed that the Cowgirls’ defense is returning to the elite status that’s become a mainstay since Gajewski took over following the 2015 season.
“We’ve worked hard on our defense. We never took breaks and can go back and go, ‘Oh, that’s probably why,’” Gajewski said. “We just put ourselves in some tough spots. We were playing not to lose instead of playing to win. Right now, these guys are playing downhill with energy, and when we play like that, it’s really good.”
OSU hasn’t allowed a run since kicking off the regional play on Friday afternoon. The Cowgirls blanked UMBC their first time out behind a five-inning outing from ace Kelly Maxwell. Shutting out the Shockers, a performance led by senior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, marked only the fourth time that’s happened this season.
Kilfoyl didn’t wait to set the tone, either.
She fanned the first three batters she faced to open the game. But that never crossed her mind. At least not until she was welcomed to the dugout by a swarm of teammates.
“They were all over me, and that’s when I kind of realized, like, ‘Oh shoot,’ I just did that,” Kilfoyl said. “That’s really good for the team and the energy because I think we’re a team that feeds off energy. And once we get going, it’s hard to stop us.”
Kilfoyl’s day came to a close after six innings of four-hit softball. She moved to 13-5 on the year after striking out six of the 23 batters she faced while tallying just one walk in 88 pitches.
“I felt good right from the start, and the umpire was definitely – he had a good zone today, especially for a drop-ball pitcher,” she said. “We work on those at practice, like, right at the knees. And he was calling them, for sure. People were making amazing plays when I was mis-pitching, so that helps so much.”
At the plate, the Cowgirls’ benefitted from a second middle-inning surge in as many days. The posted a five-run fourth against UMBC, and they followed that with a three-run fourth against Wichita State.
Right fielder Katelynn Carwile got things going with an RBI single. Designated player Morgyn Wynne followed that with an RBI single of her own. Then catcher and Stillwater native Taylor Tuck cranked a single back up the middle to score Carwile.
“I’ve been waiting for this team – I think they’ve been waiting, too – to kind of feel this and play like this again. And it’s really cool to see,” Gajewski said. “As a coach, it’s one of the coolest things when you just see the complete lineup giving us production.”
The Cowgirls’ defense hasn’t failed thus far in the postseason, and they’ll have at least one opportunity to show it off again. Should the defense remain stifling, that’s all it’ll take for OSU to see another week.
OSU will face the winner of Saturday night’s elimination game between Wichita State and Nebraska at 3 p.m. Sunday. Either the Shockers or Huskers would have to beat the Cowgirls twice to officially pull off the upset and advance.
But if what Kilfoyl and Co. did on Saturday – and if what Maxwell and Co. did roughly 24 hours prior – serves as any indication, then the Cowgirls are on the verge on turning the Stillwater Regional into the Stillwater Super Regional.
“It’s really what we talk about here,” Gajewski said. “I mean, that’s the standard.“
