The Oklahoma State men's basketball team will face Xavier as a part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 5 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
This is the first ever hardwood matchup between the Musketeers and Cowboys, who are coming off a 21-9 campaign that included a trip to the finals of the Big 12 Championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009.
Fourth-year Xavier head coach Travis Steele and the Musketeers were 13-8 last season, including a 6-7 mark in Big East play. One of the nation's most successful programs, Xavier is one of just 10 teams to advance to the Sweet 16 six times since 2008.
This is the third year of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, and both OSU and Xavier are 1-1 in the showdown. Last season, the Cowboys won at Marquette, 70-62, while the Musketeers fell to Oklahoma, 99-77, at home in the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Oklahoma State is 43-38 all-time against the current membership of the Big East Conference.
Matchups for the Battle were jointly determined by the two conferences and will be played in December. The four-year agreement between the two conferences will continue through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference's home market each year.
Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the Big East. Television designations and game times for the 2021 Battle games will be announced when available.
With the addition McDonald's All-American Bryce Thompson, OSU head coach Mike Boynton has now signed two five-star recruits and eight four-star recruits since November 2018. Thompson is the third addition to the OSU roster this offseason, joining Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith.
They join a Cowboy locker room that includes 2021 All-Big 12 Championship team selection Avery Anderson III, two-time All-Big 12 honoree Isaac Likekele, as well as starters Kalib Boone, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker.
Cowboy basketball season tickets are on sale now. Visit okstate.com/tickets or call 877-ALL-4-OSU to purchase tickets or for more information.
