Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton understands what the Cowboys’ 87-76 loss at home to No. 5 Kansas could’ve done.
After entering the contest winners of five in a row – four in Big 12 Conference play and throttling of Ole Miss in the final Big 12/SEC Challenge – the confidence that carried the Cowboys through that triumphant stretch could’ve been derailed by the Jayhawks.
Boynton and Co. can’t allow that to linger, though. And they won’t.
“I feel like (the players) are in a good place. There was a level of disappointment in the locker room, but – I don’t sugarcoat a whole lot – we didn’t play well enough to beat a team like that,” Boynton said. “There’s no lingering dejection or – I mean, we’ve done a lot of heavy lifting over the last couple of weeks and feel confident that we can get ourselves back on track.”
That’s a script that’s been flipped since the turn of the calendar year. When the Cowboys opened their Big 12 schedule with a 2-point loss to the Jayhawks in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve, it was a moral victory that showed the potential OSU (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) had this year after a shaky nonconference slate.
This time around wasn’t a moral victory of any kind. It wasn’t then for the Cowboys, either, but it especially isn’t now.
The Pokes expected to win. They expected to defend Eddie Sutton Court in front of their biggest crowd in Gallagher-Iba Arena this season. And they were expected to thrust themselves into the upper echelon of the most formidable conference that college basketball has to offer.
That is the type of expectation the Cowboys have fought to earn over the past month.
“I want ’em disappointed. I don’t want them to feel good about having a chance,” Boynton said Thursday afternoon. “Sometimes you tip your hat to your opponent and give them credit for being really good that day, figure out how you can get better, and get ready for the next one.”
The next one? A trip to face No. 22 TCU (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth. The rematch between the Cowboys and Horned Frogs will look a lot different than the first meeting, in which OSU won 79-73 despite blowing a 19-point lead with five minutes to play.
TCU didn’t have two of its star players on Feb. 4 in Stillwater: junior guard Mike Miles Jr. and center Eddie Lampkin Jr. But those two are expected to both be back for this weekend.
“We prepare like their best players are gonna play. All of ’em,” Boynton said. “We’ll prepare like they’ll have their best guys and know that we’ll have a heck of a fight on our hands.”
Lampkin, a 6-foot-11 sophomore who averages 6.9 points and six rebounds per game, has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury that’s caused him to miss four of the past seven games. His latest action: 3 points and a steal in 22 minutes during a loss to Iowa State on Wednesday. Playing against the Cyclones paves the way for him to see increased minutes against OSU.
Miles has spent the past three weeks on the bench after hyperextending his knee against Mississippi State on Jan. 28. After missing the past five games, TCU coach Jamie Dixon told reporters on Friday afternoon that Miles is cleared to play and will make his return against the Cowboys.
“He’s the preseason player of the year in this league for a reason – and a guy who’s been the head of the snake for them for his entire career there,” Boynton said of Miles, who averaged 18.1 points per game. “He raises the level of play for everybody else.”
If OSU is able to pull off their second upset win over TCU in as many weeks, it’d mark the first time Boynton has won in Schollmaier Arena since being at the helm of the program. His only win with the Cowboys in Fort Worth was during his one year as an assistant in 2016-17.
That isn’t the only thing a victory would do, though.
It’d effectively put the Pokes back on track with only four games left in the gantlet that is the Big 12. The Cowboys would be the scribes of their own story with the remaining matchups being at West Virginia, Baylor and Kansas State at home and a regular-season finale against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
OSU senior forward Kalib Boone doesn’t think there’s time to get caught up in what could’ve been, what opportunities might’ve been squandered along the way. The Cowboys still have opportunities ahead that they’ve shown they’re more than capable of seizing.
But it hasn’t been easy, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.
“Every game we done played in the (Big) 12 was a dog fight,” Boone said. “There’s no moment to, like, dwell on it. Every team, we’re gonna see at least one more time.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.
