Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt wasn’t going to let one big addition stand in the way of another.
Roughly 24 hours after getting Georgetown transfer guard Kennedy Fauntleroy, the reigning Big East Freshman of the Year, Hoyt and the Cowgirls landed former Clemson guard Ale’jah Douglas on Friday.
“Ale’jah brings a fiery competitive spirit that we are excited to coach. She is small in frame, but mighty in heart,” Hoyt said in a release via OSU Athletics. “She gives us much needed depth in the point guard position, and I love her tenacity on both ends of the floor.”
Douglas – a 5-foot-6 native of Omaha, Nebraska – will have two years of eligibility remaining after spending her first two years at Western Nebraska Community College. There, she was a NJCAA First Team All-American and named the NJCAA Sophomore of the Year in 2021-22.
This past season, her first and only with the Tigers, Douglas averaged 5.2 points. 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.9 minutes a game. She appeared in 33 contests with four starts in 2022-23, making her first career start against Arkansas and dropping 13 points.
Douglas is the fifth piece that the Cowgirls have added via the transfer portal this offseason, and they’ve have placed an emphasis on going out and getting playmaking guards.
First, it was Quincy Noble, who found ties to the program through spending time with newly hired assistant Kelby Jones when the two were at North Texas. Then it was Rylee Langerman (Arkansas), Fauntleroy and now Douglas.
Oh, and along the way, OSU nabbed former Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti.
The Cowgirls might’ve lost production to graduation and the usual attrition. But, for the second offseason in a row, Hoyt and Co. have dipped into the transfer portal and came out with a rebuffed roster.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.