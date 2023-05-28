Oklahoma State women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt had a front-row seat to the high school career of Chandler Prater.
Hoyt was in the early parts of a five-year stint at Kansas City. Prater was dominating down the street at North Kansas City High School. Now, their paths will cross again.
After four seasons at Kansas, Prater entered the transfer portal on May 4. Hoyt and Co. hosted the versatile guard for a visit on Thursday. And Prater committed to OSU on Sunday afternoon, she shared via social media, for what should be her final season of eligibility.
Prater made 33 starts in 35 appearances as a junior this past season for the Jayhawks, averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds. She was integral in Kansas' postseason, dropping four double-doubles between the Big 12 tournament and the WNIT.
Before then, she appeared in 31 games as a sophomore in 2021-22 and 20 as a redshirt freshman in 2020-21.
It's another crucial addition for the Cowgirls, who made splashes in the transfer portal prior to a recruiting dead period May 8-14. First, it was former North Texas guard Quincy Noble. That was the first domino to fall in a line that included Rylee Langerman (Arkansas), Kennedy Fauntleroy (Georgetown) and Ale'Jah Douglas (Clemson).
Also in there was transfer forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, who committed to OSU on April 27 after spending the past three years alongside Prater at Kansas.
Those two – Prater and Chatzileonti – had a hand in the Jayhawks winning the WNIT a season ago. Now, they'll have a chance at making a similar impact for Hoyt and the Cowgirls, who are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament – and then some.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
