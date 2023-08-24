Oklahoma State football’s foreseeable nonconference schedule isn’t short on some of the country’s heavy hitters. The Cowboys have matchups planned with Nebraska, Arkansas, Alabama and Oregon over the next decade.
It’s a good thing none of those are this season.
“There’s more uncertainty now than ever before because of the number of players that will be on the field playing, at times, that have not played for us before,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “I didn’t actually count it up, but I’m gonna guess it’s close to double digits.”
Close.
The Cowboys have position battles for five of 22 starting spots, based on the team’s first official depth chart of the 2023 campaign, which was released prior to Gundy’s final preseason media availability Thursday morning.
Including special teams, 16 players have an “or” next to their name, suggesting they could play a spot higher than listed. If a player is second on the depth chart with the designation next to their name, it means they could be a starter. If they’re third, they could be second.
OSU’s nonconference opponents this season – Central Arkansas, Arizona State and South Alabama – will provide an opportunity to sort some of those out.
“It’s a big deal for us,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “It’s much better to start off with the noncon, work out some things, and then I think the product is that much better a month into it.”
That’s typically the format for Big 12 Conference programs. There are exceptions, of course, but the standard practice through the league is to get three nonconference opponents out of the way before embarking on a grueling nine-game gantlet through the Big 12.
This year’s nonconference slate is more forgiving than others have been, what others will be. Central Arkansas (5-6), Arizona State (3-9) and South Alabama (10-3) had a combined record of 18-18.
The most notable of OSU’s question marks reside on the offense, with the Cowboys having both three quarterbacks – Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy – and three running backs listed as potential starters.
“I think most coaches will tell you that if you’re playing in a game where the oddsmakers are saying it’s a pick ’em, that your preseason approach has to be different,” Gundy said. “Ours would be.”
That certainly isn’t the case when it comes to OSU’s season opener against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2. It’s a matchup the Cowboys are expected to – and should – convincingly win.
That, Gundy said, would allow him and his staff to get an in-depth look at all three quarterback options. All three running backs – Ollie Gordon, Jaden Nixon and Elijah Collins – will also get a chance to showcase their talents, though a running-back-by-committee approach could leave all three splitting reps throughout the season.
“It definitely allows us to really see where we stand as a team. It allows us to come together and fight adversity,” said Collins, a who joined the Cowboys this offseason after five years at Michigan State. “With a lot of guys from the portal and stuff, you’re a new team."
Regardless, the Cowboys won’t have to change their approach, as Gundy said. They don’t face a ranked opponent to get the season underway. They aren’t faced with a longtime Big 12 foe, either.
They’ll find out a lot about themselves – sooner rather than later. The countdown is approaching a week.
“We have to see how we act and respond to adversity in a game, either a conference team or a nonconference team,” Collins said. “It doesn’t really matter; we’ve gotta come out there and give it our all or we might get beat.”
