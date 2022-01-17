A year ago, Collin Oliver could have been preparing for the celebratory events and milestones that arrive during a senior’s last semester of high school.
Instead, he decided to focus on the future. The COVID-19 pandemic had altered his high school experience, and he already knew what his next step would be. Rather than walking the halls of Edmond Santa Fe High, Oliver was adjusting to life on Oklahoma State’s campus as one of several early enrollees on the football team.
“I was thinking ahead,” Oliver said. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go Division I in track. I have a lot of scholarships in football, so why not just go early, get a head start and see what I can do from there?’”
Oliver proved his capabilities not only to himself, but also to the college football world. Only a year after finishing high school a semester in advance, Oliver is learning what it’s like to receive national awards for his notable first season as a Division I edge rusher. On Monday, the Football Writers Association of America recognized Oliver as the Most Inspirational Freshman Player and selected him as one of 32 members of the organization’s Freshman All-America team.
Along with thanking the FWAA, Oliver gave credit to defensive line coaches Joe Bob Clements and Greg Richmond, OSU coach Mike Gundy and all of the Cowboys’ staff.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Oliver said. “But I’m trying to take it in little by little, being humble and just trying to do me out on the football field.”
Oliver, who was also one of three finalists for the Freshman of the Year award that went to Brock Bowers of Georgia, joined Clements to discuss the honors during a Zoom ceremony Monday night. Clements has followed Oliver’s burgeoning career since watching his sophomore film, and when Oliver showed up at OSU, he continued to impress.
“He was very mature for his age,” Clements said. “He enrolled at Oklahoma State early, participated in our winter conditioning and our spring ball when he should have been getting ready for his high school prom. And it was very easy and very apparent that this young man has very special, special abilities.”
Oliver said the biggest challenge he faced was dealing with moments in games when he didn’t think he was making contributions to his team. He might have been tough on himself, but the statistics and game footage quickly showed how he was giving the Cowboys a substantial boost.
Oliver registered a team-high 11.5 sacks, leading all Power Five freshmen and allowing OSU to rank first in the FBS with an average of 4.07 sacks per game. He also had 15.5 tackles for loss, the most of any Power Five freshman.
With those numbers, Oliver became one of only four Cowboys to make an FWAA Freshman All-America team – the others were Andre Sexton, Shaun Lewis and Justice Hill. Oliver is the only one to be crowned Most Inspirational Freshman Player.
As the accolades add up, Oliver pushes himself to do more.
“I definitely feel like I need to add a lot in terms of my pass-rush arsenal,” Oliver said. “Strength is obviously one of the main things I feel like I need to add, but conditioning and all that stuff comes with the winter program, and that’s why we’re here.”
It’s the same winter weight training program Oliver joined in 2021 as an eager newcomer, aware of his potential but unable to predict just how far his freshman season would carry him. To Clements, Oliver’s on-field highlights are only one part of what defines Oliver’s young career.
“The game of football is gonna take him a long ways, but his character and his work ethic and the type of young man he is is gonna take him a lot further,” Clements said. “...I’m just so proud to be a small part of it, and I’m gonna enjoy watching him continue to succeed.”
