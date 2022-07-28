Grant Gudgel presents his coaches with a good conundrum.
What can they teach him that he hasn’t learned?
Through two seasons on the Stillwater High boys’ golf team, Gudgel has polished his swing and developed his strategies. When he competes against his coaches, it’s a safe bet that he will win. Volunteer assistant Eric Gudgel, his father, secured a senior state amateur title last year, but even he can’t always outplay his young son who caddied for him at that event.
While Gudgel enters his junior year as a decorated champion, his dad and head coach Scott Morris brainstorm ways they can keep facilitating his progress.
“We don’t want to just say, ‘OK, Grant’s doing fine, let’s move our attention to other areas,’” Morris said. “We go, ‘How do we challenge Grant?’ and that’s difficult.”
In some ways, the student has surpassed the teachers. The magician-in-training has joined the ranks of golf-club-wielding wizards. But Gudgel, the 2022 News Press All-Area Spring Sports Boys’ Athlete of the Year, recognizes his work is not done.
“Golf is a very streaky game,” Gudgel said. “You want to be playing your best golf at the best times, so when those big tournaments do come around, hopefully, you want to have your best game. Just understanding where you can get better at, I think that’s pretty key in that regard.”
Gudgel’s accomplishments speak volumes for his skill level. Before his sophomore season, he won the junior state amateur title. Then as a sophomore, he clinched a Class 6A state championship with a score of 2-over-par 218 through 54 holes.
His 2022 season also included first-place finishes at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Championship, where he shot five-below-par 66, and the Norman Invitational.
No matter how many trophies Gudgel collects, his coaches offer something a teenage golf standout cannot: lessons from more years of experience. Morris said he provides pointers about the mental aspects of golf and focuses on life lessons that extend beyond the course.
He advises Gudgel to avoid the pitfalls that can ensnare highly praised athletes.
“They put it on cruise control and bask in the glory rather than staying focused on excellence,” Morris said. “… I’ve told him, ‘People are gonna tell you you’re great, and you are, but you can’t rest on that.’ You’ve got to wake up every day and say, ‘There’s another level that I haven’t reached yet that I’m striving to reach.’”
Gudgel is climbing, and he knows where he wants the ladder to take him.
This month, he committed to Oklahoma State, touting it as “the best golf school in America.” The recruitment process moved quickly. June 15 marked the first day college coaches could call him, according to NCAA rules, and soon, he made his decision.
“They reached out to me and they told me they wanted me to be a Cowboy,” Gudgel said. “And I told them that I really had an ultimate goal of winning a national championship for Stillwater and Oklahoma State.”
Morris noticed how Gudgel didn’t get swept up in the glitz and glamour of recruitment. He could have entertained multiple schools’ offers, going on tours for fun and enjoying the fanfare surrounding him, but that wasn’t his approach.
Gudgel chose not to waste other coaches’ time when his heart told him he would end up choosing OSU.
“His loyalty there made it such an easy decision for him,” Morris said. “And that’s really rare that a kid forgoes the courting process to just say I’m gonna stick to my roots here and do what I want to do because it’s just a dream come true, so I’m super proud of him for that.”
Gudgel has the chance to be the first Cowboy golfer from Stillwater High since T.J. Nance in the late 1990s, and with the help of his coaches, Gudgel is molding himself into someone who can withstand the pressures of Division I golf. Morris said Gudgel experiences nerves, as most golfers do, but his response to anxiety sets him apart from other competitors.
Gudgel realizes those feelings are normal, so he manages them. He has established a pre-tournament routine: wake up about three hours prior to an 8 a.m. tee time, eat a large breakfast of eggs and bacon – maybe with a waffle, he added – and block out distractions.
He also has techniques for staying composed on the course.
“Just going through the tournament, the mind games in golf are super important,” Gudgel said. “Just being able just to slow yourself down, slow your heart rate down, slow your eyes down and just take deep breaths in between shots.”
Although Morris emphasizes humility, he also gives Gudgel credit for his mature, judicious approach. At the Norman Invitational, Morris recalled, the Pioneers had full faith in Gudgel when he went into a tiebreaker with one golfer. The entire gallery was watching Gudgel and his opponent, but the extra attention couldn’t rattle him as he won.
“He’s just got this calm wisdom about him on the golf course,” Morris said. “He’s humble, but he’s got a confident swagger about him out there, and so you can just tell that he’s on another level.”
As he adds helpful hints and strategies to his mental toolbox, Gudgel takes inspiration not only from his coaches, but also from one of his role models: former Cowboy Viktor Hovland, who tied for fourth at the British Open this summer.
Gudgel anticipates the opportunity to compete at Karsten Creek, where Hovland built his college career. Despite spending his childhood in Stillwater, Gudgel said he has played on the Cowboys’ home course only one time – they restrict public access, giving OSU’s golfers the special benefit of practicing there.
When the time arrives, Gudgel will have to adapt his approach to Karsten Creek’s unique features: avoid the sandy bunkers and water hazards, account for the wind direction and navigate the slope of each green.
He can always learn something.
