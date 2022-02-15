Kenny Gajewski reevaluated his perspective after the Oklahoma State softball team’s opening weekend in Tempe, Arizona.
It was impossible to ignore the hype. OSU rolled into the season as a unanimous top-5 selection across prominent polls, standing as high as No. 2 in Softball America’s preseason rankings. With highly touted transfers, freshmen ready to make an immediate impact and returners from the team that reached the 2021 Women’s College World Series, OSU had already solidified its status as a giant in the eyes of many softball aficionados.
But OSU coach Gajewski and the Cowgirls are reminding themselves they still have something to prove.
After OSU competed in the Kajikawa Classic, Gajewski realized he had to revive one of the defining traits that has helped him transform the program: an underdog mentality, something that slipped away during the past weekend.
“I knew that there would be a different sort of expectation with the ranking, but I’m kind of disappointed in myself that I missed the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, we’re not being chased,’” Gajewski said. “'We’re the chaser. Until we get somebody that you really want or everybody in the country wants (to beat), we’re still chasing.'”
Gajewski and the now-No. 7 Cowgirls have a chance to reinstate this gritty mindset when they travel to Clearwater, Florida, for the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, which starts Friday morning. When the Cowgirls are the “chasers,” it’s a way for them to stay active and engaged instead of sitting back and expecting opponents to challenge them.
“Honestly, I can’t wait to get to the weekend to see how we respond,” Gajewski said.
OSU’s opening stretch at the Kajikawa Classic served as an eye-opening, humbling experience. Although the Cowgirls started the season with a 5-2 victory against then-No. 21 Arizona State, they dropped a 4-0 game to then-No. 20 Duke before defeating Utah, California Baptist and Missouri State in Tempe. Gajewski said the Cowgirls’ offense didn’t live up to their standards, and they recognize that – they had only three hits in their scoreless performance against the Blue Devils.
“I think there’s a lot of variables in why, but we’re pretty open here,” Gajewski said. “We’re pretty good at identifying what the struggles are and just facing them.”
The preseason attention is one of those obstacles. Chelsea Alexander, a fifth-year outfielder from Ada, described how the Cowgirls are striving to stick to their tried-and-true identity despite the program’s rising level of prestige.
“You come in and you kind of have this buildup, and you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re really good,’” Alexander said. “And we are really good, but the program that we are here, we play with a chip on our shoulder. Coach G talks about it all the time.
“...We take our game to players or to other teams.”
Alexander referenced Gajewski’s “We aren’t the chased; we’re the chasers” motto. While preseason top-5 rankings might look flashy, Gajewski reminds his team those numbers hold no value yet. The Cowgirls (4-1) continue to seek their ultimate goal: the program’s first WCWS title.
Newcomers such as Tatum Clopton, a freshman pitcher from Lawrence, Kansas, have quickly adopted the Cowgirls’ dogged, never-settle approach.
“We don’t have that ring,” Clopton said. “We don’t have that championship trophy yet, and that is what we are still working toward, so we need to not worry about what other people are doing to us and what they’re working towards, which is usually beating us. We need to keep just keeping our head down and working towards our goal, which is that national championship trophy and that ring.”
The Cowgirls will see a glimpse of a postseason-like environment at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, where the competition field is packed with top-25 opponents. First, OSU will face No. 19 Michigan at 9 a.m. Friday.
OSU has the talent for a World Series-caliber team. The pitching staff is loaded with stars, including Kelly Maxwell, Miranda Elish, Morgan Day and Clopton. They also have offensive power from hitters such as Chyenne Factor, someone Gajewski described as “the most clutch player” he has ever been around.
Now, it’s up to the Cowgirls to figure out how they can maximize that talent.
“When you can play not at your best and come out with four wins and only one loss, it’s not bad,” Alexander said. “But I think looking back as a unit, we didn’t play to the best of our ability, and so you look back, it’s not frustrating, it’s still early, we have a lot of season left, but I think there’s a lot of room for improvement. And we all saw that, acknowledged that, and we’re ready to get better in the next outing.”
