Isabel Diaz left the classroom, hurried down the hill to the high school field house and rushed through the door to greet the visitor.
Dan Hammerschmidt, the Oklahoma State football team’s safeties coach, was waiting in the hallway. The recruiting trail had led him to Hebron High, a school near Plano, Texas.
He had arrived to visit a prospective student-athlete, but he ended up recruiting a coach.
Diaz, a junior at Hebron, walked up to Hammerschmidt and shook his hand.
“Hi, my name’s Isabel Diaz, and I want to coach football one day. I want to be in your shoes.”
Diaz didn’t wait for Hebron’s football coach to introduce her to Hammerschmidt. When she noticed the distinctive OSU logo on his clothing, she knew she had found the mentor she was hoping to meet.
“That’s how I got involved there just to get my foot in the door with the program at OSU,” Diaz said.
She wasn’t sure what sparked her confidence that day, but her initiative led to opportunities with the Cowboy defense. As a college freshman, she joined OSU’s film crew. Then she learned from Hammerschmidt as he led the safeties’ meetings.
Now, Diaz is the first woman to be a student assistant coach for the Cowboy football team. She compiles advanced scouting reports, analyzes opponents’ offensive formations and helps the scout team prepare for recreating those formations when they face OSU’s defense in practice.
For Diaz, an OSU junior studying sport and coaching science and sports management, working as a student assistant is a natural step on her career path. She said she hadn’t viewed her role as a “first” until Jessica Morrey, the athletic department’s reporter/producer, featured her in a video.
The video received more than 1,700 likes on Twitter and a reply from Lori Locust, an assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In March, Diaz participated in the NFL Women’s Forum, a virtual event that allowed women pursuing careers in football to connect with one another and network with people in the NFL. She hasn’t let the attention change her.
“I’m very humbled where I am,” Diaz said. “I’d rather just fly under the radar, just keep doing me and just keep doing my work.”
Diaz might not see herself as a trailblazer, but it’s only because her family has treated football as a normal part of her life since early childhood.
Doughnuts and defense
When Ray Hopkins read the newspaper at breakfast, his young granddaughter asked for NFL updates.
Growing up in Texas, Diaz often spent weekends with her grandparents. Her mother, Tracy Hopkins, was a single parent working as a flight attendant, a job that often carried her far from home. When Tracy had to travel, Diaz and her grandpa bonded over doughnuts and football.
“Who’s the team in first?” Diaz inquired, chewing her doughnut while Ray scanned the NFL standings in the paper.
His Sunday morning routine piqued her interest in football. Soon, Diaz was sitting beside her grandpa as he tuned in to Fox NFL Sunday broadcasts. Each weekend, the familiar voices of Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson taught her about the sport, and when it was time for Diaz to leave her grandparents’ house, she was glued to the TV.
“Next (thing) you know, it was just game after game after game, and then there I was begging my grandma to let me stay longer,” Diaz said.
Diaz had a solution: she turned her mom into a football fan so they could watch games together, too. In a family of clashing fandoms, Diaz chose her own path. Her grandpa stayed in touch with his New York roots as a Giants devotee, while her grandma favored the Dallas Cowboys.
Diaz aligned herself with the Pittsburgh Steelers, initially because safety Troy Polamalu was her favorite player. Ray started a tradition of taking his granddaughter to a Steelers game every other year, beginning when she was about 9 or 10.
It wasn’t the team he had always loved, but his bond with his granddaughter mattered more than his loyalty to the Giants.
“This is truly our thing, football,” Diaz said. “And then my mom has always just been my No. 1 supporter.”
Diaz is hardly the first in her family to develop a passion for football, but she is the only coach. At first, Tracy thought her daughter’s coaching dream might be a passing phase, Diaz said – after all, kids’ career aspirations often change multiple times before they even graduate from high school. When Diaz mentioned it year after year, her mom took it seriously and encouraged her.
In high school, Diaz stayed active as a cheerleader on game days, but throughout the week, she fit in opportunities to gain coaching experience. Sometimes, she was responsible for filming practice, and she absorbed knowledge while shadowing coaches on the sideline and in game planning meetings.
During her senior year of high school, Diaz had a role with the football team at Hebron’s feeder middle school. By that point, she had already connected with Hammerschmidt and continued to update him on the steps she was taking toward her goal.
Before Hammerschmidt showed up during her junior year, Diaz had composed a list of prospective colleges and shared it with Hebron’s coaches. If someone from any of those universities set foot on campus, Diaz wanted to connect with that person, she said.
Hammerschmidt was the first to arrive.
As he and the Cowboy coaching staff have linked Diaz with opportunities, they have acted as supporters rather than instructors.
“He’s always told me I’ve done this my way,” Diaz said. “I’ve networked with him, and he’s made himself available, but I’ve always been like, ‘OK, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to transition to what’s next.’”
When Diaz started attending the safeties meetings, she preferred not to draw attention to herself. Hammerschmidt asked if she wanted him to introduce her to the group, but she declined. Instead, she inconspicuously settled into a spot at the back corner of the room and jotted down information in her notebook.
Since then, Diaz has connected with the people around her. Players and fellow student assistants know her as part of the team, referring to her as “Iz” or “Bella” like her friends do. On game days, she stands on the field with her clipboard while charting plays, occupying the same sideline as the Cowboys and coach Mike Gundy.
“I always like to use the door analogy,” Diaz said. “So I kept knocking on the door, and I finally put one foot in that door, and then next (thing) you know, I’ll be able to put two feet in that door, and then here I am sitting in the room, having a voice and an opinion in that room.
“So as long as you can just keep knocking at that door and getting that one foot in, then the rest is yours. You can make it happen as long as you put your mind to it.”
‘Be that image’
In the NFL, the door began to open in 2015.
That year, Jen Welter made history when the Arizona Cardinals hired her as an assistant coaching intern. Now, it’s still rare – but not unheard of – to see a woman in the coaching booth or on the sideline with an NFL team.
The historic achievements continue. In 2021, Jennifer King, an assistant running backs coach for the Washington Commanders, became the first Black woman to be an assistant position coach in the NFL. The same year, Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar became the first female coaches on a Super Bowl-winning staff.
Diaz appreciates these firsts.
She also awaits the day when they no longer have to happen.
“We’re just wanting it to be to the point where it’s a normal thing and it’s not like, ‘first female this’ or ‘first female that’ – or even just ‘female’ in it,” Diaz said. “Just, a football coach, or, this recruiter. That’s how we want it to be. We just want it to be without the ‘female’ on the first and just be a normal thing.”
At OSU, coaches and players have met Diaz with this sense of acceptance. She said she fortunately hasn’t faced many external challenges. Instead, the biggest obstacles have come from within herself.
Sometimes, Diaz worries about how she will manage her responsibilities and puts pressure on herself to be perfect, she said. Then she has to remind herself she’s not alone. She might be the only woman, but all of the student assistants have “student” in their titles for a reason – they’re constantly learning.
“It’s just like ‘Wow, why do I get in my head?’” Diaz said. ‘Why do I think about that?’ Because I have all these other coaches that were accepting, and it was just silly to even think of, to be honest.”
Jim Knowles, the Cowboys’ former defensive coordinator, often used a submarine analogy to describe the defensive staff’s cohesiveness. He would remind the coaches they were “all in the submarine together,” “in the same boat,” and Diaz was included on every expedition.
Once, when she inquired about joining a meeting, Knowles said she didn’t have to ask because she was always welcome. After OSU defeated Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, in the midst of the postgame celebration at State Farm Stadium, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel stopped to tell Diaz he was proud of her. Jason Taylor II, a redshirt senior safety, recognizes the significance of Diaz’s role beyond OSU.
“She’s great,” Taylor said. “I feel like as times are changing around football, everybody’s allowed to coach, and I think that’s great for her to be like (an) image that people can look at now, and maybe for somebody younger who wanted to coach.”
When Diaz was the eager young fan watching games with her grandpa, she didn’t see a female coach who could inspire her. Instead, she had to blaze her own path.
“I needed somebody to show me and be that representation and be that image for me to see,” Diaz said. “And so I am OK with doing these interviews … because I want little girls or even little boys, or whoever needs to see it, that this is possible.”
While OSU’s defense undergoes changes, Diaz retains her role. New defensive coordinator Derek Mason told her he values inclusion and treats her with the same welcoming approach Knowles had. This is no surprise to Diaz – when Mason was hired, she recognized him because he coached at Vanderbilt when kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to compete in a Power Five football game.
This winter, when a professor ended one of Diaz’s classes early, she immediately headed to the stadium to introduce herself to Mason. She poked her head in the office and noticed he was visiting with someone else on the coaching staff, but he stopped to say hi.
Diaz told Mason she was looking forward to learning from him and the strategies he will bring to the defense.
As the Cowboys roll through their spring schedule, Diaz prepares to return to her routine of researching opponents’ schemes, formatting scout cards and charting plays from the sideline.
Her voice is in the room.
