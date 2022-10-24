One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate.
The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn.
“Compete.”
“I love that word!” Dunn told me following Saturday’s game as he rolled up his shirt sleeve to display the word scrolled out in small, nondescript font on his right arm. “That’s my favorite word!”
It’s understandable why Dunn loves the word.
He saw it on display inside Boone Pickens Stadium, once again, against a top 25-ranked Texas team favored to knock off the Cowboys on Homecoming.
The Cowboys had their backs against the wall (perhaps the perfect idiom), with seemingly nothing working for them on either offense or defense. It was looking like the odds makers were correct in picking the Longhorns to give OSU its second-straight loss.
Four minutes before halftime, Texas had just delivered what should have been a haymaker that would stun even the most formidable of college football programs – a back-breaking, 52-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-point game right after Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had just thrown an interception in the end zone.
Instead, the Cowboys instilled the word on that wall that in previous years was adorned with a mural of former Cowboy greats.
Backup running back Jaden Nixon matched the lengthy run from Texas, bursting through the line for a 51-yard gain – the second-longest run of the season for the OSU offense. He dragged several Longhorn defenders the final 20 yards until they could finally force him out of bounds in the red zone.
And he did so having lost a shoe after a lunging defender attempted to trip him up 15 yards into his run.
“We want to see him snap that because he’s got that gamebreaker type of speed,” Dunn said of Nixon, who matched his rushing yards over the previous six games combined with that one run. “… He’s got that ability to make a home run play for us and we need to get him to do more of that. That would help us out offensively for sure – we need more chunk plays in the running game, more explosiveness, and he delivers that.”
Oklahoma State would score two plays later to make it a 24-3 run to close out the come-from-behind victory.
But it wasn’t just Nixon creating the spark for the offense throughout the day.
It started with Sanders, who might as well tattoo “Compete” across his chest in big, bold lettering.
Still battling an injury that had him out all week leading up to the TCU game, he walked with the captains out to the coin toss seeming to keep his passing arm as immobile as possible.
Clearly he was resting it up for what he was about to do to Texas – throwing 57 passes, with 34 being completed for 391 yards and two touchdowns (the last two scores of the contest).
“Your quarterback is not the guy that’s supposed to be the one grinding it like that – I mean, sometimes they’re just pretty boys, but he’s straight blue collar all the way,” Dunn said of the Sanders, who was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. “And I love every second of what he’s doing for us right now.”
With two of the team’s top receivers – Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray – sidelined with injuries, two of the youngest players on the roster were asked to compete. And did so.
Sophomore Bryson Green and true freshman Stephon Johnson Jr. were Sanders’ top options, with Green scoring the game-winner on a 41-yard catch and run to cap his day with a game-high 133 yards – followed by 90 yards receiving by Johnson Jr. in his first collegiate start.
“I want to say when we started fall camp, Stephon Johnson was either fourth or fifth string,” said Dunn, who is also the receiver coach. “And here we are today, he started and he did really well, all things considered.”
But he wasn’t the only freshman called upon to step up to deliver a desired victory in front of a sold out crowd.
Injuries plagued the defense before and during the game. and despite inexperienced athletes finding their way onto the gridiron, the Cowboy defense gave up just three points in the second half to allow the offense to complete the comeback.
“I think we ended up the game with six freshmen playing on defense there toward the end,” Gundy said. “I know on kickoff we had nine guys running down the field that have never played college football before, basically.”
Gundy called the performance “gritty” and described his players as “tough” who “don’t panic.” But he also coupled the description with that singular word the players see before they step out onto the field for every home game.
“They just continue to compete,” Gundy said.
The cliché about running through a brick wall might be fitting for this Cowboy team. But they aren’t running through a brick wall, they are running past it with the emblazoned block lettering of what they truly do best: compete.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted a jelmquist@stwnewspress.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @jelmquistSW for updates on Oklahoma State and high school athletics.
