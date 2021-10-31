Winning heals all wounds.
In the Big 12 Conference, Kansas – usually – is an ideal opponent for a detox.
Cowboy coach Mike Gundy mentioned after the game that his coaching staff “was on them early” in the week to avoid the Iowa State loss turning into a second loss – especially with a Kansas team that took Oklahoma to the brink a week earlier.
Fortunately for the Cowboy staff, the experience runs deep on the roster.
And that carried into the game against the Jayhawks, with the nationally-relevant defense keeping Kansas from getting a first down until midway through the third quarter, the offense finally scoring more than 32 points and just one penalty for the entire team (a flag Gundy and veteran safety Kolby Harvell-Peel contested in the postgame press conference).
But Saturday’s Homecoming blowout goes beyond a good, clean game for both sides of the ball.
It was the opportunity to get the starters off the field for an entire half – a valuable opportunity heading down the stretch of the conference season – while also allowing their teammates who put in the same amount of work a chance to play in front of the home crowd.
“I was super happy for all those young guys that got to go out there,” Harvell-Peel said. “Even not just young guys, but guys who don’t always get to play. … It’s so fun to watch those guys play.”
And it’s that second aspect that may have been the most beneficial of the cleansing against Kansas.
Late in the fourth, with special teams backups also getting some work on a punt return, what appeared to be a family of a player – who likely hasn’t seen much game action if any – was spotted in the stands pointing out where their son or grandson was on the film, filming the moment with their phone from 60 yards away. A video that will look like blurs of pixels, but for that family and the player it will mean everything.
And for the starters on the sideline, those types of moments were equally important in the middle of the fall football grind.
Starters on both sides of the ball were glued to the edge of the playing surface, or standing on chairs – hyping up the remaining crowd just as their backups do in a key moment late in a close game.
When redshirt senior receiver C.J. Tate – a transfer from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas – sacrificed his body diving for a fourth-down pass from third-string quarterback Ethan Bullock that was just out of Tate’s reach, the first player on the sideline to run up to Tate was starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, followed by starting defensive end Tyler Lacy.
For the coaching staff, those moments gave them an opportunity to look at how some of the backups carry over what they are learning in practice into an actual game – with the possibility of earning some more playing time if it was a successful showing in their brief time on the field.
“The thing we wanted to make an impression on them was this is their moment,” Cowboy offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “… Don’t go out there and just go through the motions, go out there and impress Coach (Charlie) Dickey, impress Coach (John) Wozniak, impress myself and earn more playing time down the road. I think our guys did it.
“I’m excited about how those second-string, third-string guys went out there and played hard even though the lead the way it was.”
There is no guarantee the Oklahoma State offense that looked like what fans have become accustomed the past decade to will carry over into what is suddenly a pressure cooker at West Virginia – which knocked off OSU’s nemesis from a week ago, Iowa State.
But what Saturday presented was a chance for a team that preaches the culture of family to come together a little bit more to celebrate all involved in the football program.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.