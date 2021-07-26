Whomever coined the term, “Time heals all wounds” clearly wasn’t a college sports fan.
When the Big 12 Conference first felt a crack in its foundation a decade ago with the departures of Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri, the crack felt like a chasm for particular sports fans.
I know, because I’m one of them.
While the league put duct tape on a failing dam that kept it barely working for another 10 years as the pressure progressively grew, for some factions of fans it was a shot to the heart that still hasn’t mended.
Because what good is sports, especially college sports, without historic rivalries – some dating back to the early years of the universities or even before statehood.
As a University of Kansas graduate, might I prepare you for the worst to come.
It’s not the uncertainty of where Oklahoma State might land in the latest conference realignment, or how your alma mater’s sports programs will fair in whichever conference you manage to swoon, or even the geographic isolation that will be felt by living in the heart of the United States and playing most of your sporting events in a portion of the country that has only flown over you.
Though those will be concerns for all eight of the remaining Big 12 Conference fan bases left in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas.
But for Cowboys and Cowgirls everywhere, it will be the loss of Bedlam.
The first round of conference realignment brought an end to one of the oldest, bloodiest rivalries in the Border War between KU and Mizzou – which KU fans and alumni to this day (myself included) express how its rivalry is founded in blood with the sacking of Lawrence by William Quantrill’s Raiders (a pro-Conferedate militia group also known as bushwackers based in Missouri).
I recall my college years owning a shirt that put the rivalry into perspective: “I root for two teams. Kansas, and whoever is playing Missouri.” And a sign at a home sporting event that included an image of Lawrence being burned to the ground during a period referred to as “Bleeding Kansas” after the schools tried to rename the rivalry to make it more politically correct (Border Showdown): “It’s a war. And they started it!”
Like with Bedlam, it didn’t matter the sport – though it was at a fever pitch in men’s basketball.
During my years in Lawrence, KU at least had a competitive football program – with the rivalry highlight for me being my only trip to Columbia, Missouri, to witness Mark Mangino’s Jayhawks complete a 4-7 season in 2004 with a drubbing of Mizzou that prevented the Tigers from being bowl eligible (and chanting “Beat the traffic!” to the departing Missouri boosters midway through the fourth quarter).
But to this day, those are the last few memories shared by KU and Missouri fans alike since their departure.
There has been no conversation when I run across a Missouri graduate about a recent barn burner, blowout or bowl snub between the old rivals. And there isn’t quite the hype between Kansas fans each season for that one particular game in any sport.
That’s what Oklahoma State fans will miss the most a decade from now.
The banter following a Bedlam beatdown in wrestling (that continue to mount every year), the joy of the seldom Bedlam win in football or the tears shed on the diamond from an athlete such as Chelsea Alexander after beating a top-ranked Sooners softball program to end nearly a decade of swept series.
No matter who the athletic department, sports media or opposing fan base try to force on you as your “new” rival, it will never live up to the feeling you’ve had for a century of hatred toward one specific school and fan base.
So you have every right, at this moment, to be mad.
Because Oklahoma isn’t only casting you out into the unknown of conference realignment, but it is shredding the chance of more Bedlam memories to share with future generations of Cowboys.
And even if both sides try to find a way to rekindle the rivalry – as KU and Missouri have done with men’s basketball a decade later – it too will feel forced and unnatural.
Cherish what few conference Bedlam battles remain in all sports, because once the Sooners land in the SEC, you will be a fan base without a rival. And that, frankly, takes a bit away from the joy of being a college sports fan.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
