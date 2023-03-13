Death. Taxes. And Selection Sunday snubs.
It’s always expected in mid-March, but it’s becoming harder to understand the logic behind the NCAA selection committee than it is to file your taxes.
Oklahoma State received a second postseason ban by the NCAA this year by way of the committee’s fuzzy math and bumbling response behind the numbers.
The Cowboys (18-15) were considered the first team out of the tournament – which the only reason that is known is because the NCAA needed help in the seeding of their other March cash cow of the NIT.
According to committee chairman Chris Reynolds, the athletic director of Bradly University, the reasoning Oklahoma State failed to make the field was for only collecting six quadrant one wins of the 18 Q1 games the Pokes played in. The 33.3 percent record against top teams in the NET isn’t great, but when diving into the tournament field it is far superior to other teams who weren’t even considered bubble teams.
In fact, the committee clearly skipped the quadrant one factor when placing the Illinois squad as a No. 9 seed out the Big 10 – which fielded eight teams in the tournament.
The Fighting Illini (20-12) played 13 opponents qualified as quadrant one worthy, and managed just two wins. For the flailing NCAA committee members who may have struggled to find the calculator app on their cell phones, that’s a meager 15 percent win record against the type of teams that make up most of the tournament field.
If division isn’t the strong suit of the committee, perhaps a subtle ranking system could have helped them.
The Cowboys ranked 12th for strength of schedule, playing in the toughest conference in the country.
A Pittsburgh team with a 22-12 record that narrowly made the field ahead of the Pokes, had the 67th-ranked strength of schedule, playing in a conference where it’s best team in the regular season (Miami) had two fewer quadrant one wins than Oklahoma State.
College sports is never going to be a fair playing field due to vast competitive differences within conferences and the amount of teams stretching across the expanse of this country.
But that needs to be taken into account when these arbitrary committees gather to dictate postseason seeding for all college sports. SEC football is given that courtesy, but it appears no other conference or sport is viewed the same.
The Big 12 Conference basketball slate is a grind. And despite that grind, it has produced the past two national champions and countless Sweet 16 teams over the years.
It has earned the credibility that warrants a team like Oklahoma State – a bubble team that has gone through the conference gauntlet on the court, while battling injuries to key players throughout the season – the same we see from the SEC runner-up in football for the College Football Playoff.
And even if the basketball committee wants to avoid any potential conspiracies about conference favoritism (like with SEC football), they can at least provide fans of the sport proof that they are qualified to be running departments within higher education institutions by using better reasoning and deduction in their arguments.
The chairman’s argument for Oklahoma State being left out of the tournament should be buried six feet under, because it has no life to it.
The Cowboys paid their taxes this season – and even beyond, with the injustices bestowed upon the players by the previous postseason ban. Unfortunately, the NCAA continues to prove itself to be a carcass with far too much power within college athletics. The institution continues to be a plague on college sports.
And in a society that is struggling with basic math and reasoning, the NCAA still finds a way to stand out from the noise. And not in a good way.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
