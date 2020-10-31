It will go down as a loss, and the gaudy 41 points Texas put up against Oklahoma State will have many questioning the legitimacy of the Cowboy defense.
But in reality, Oklahoma State’s defense won that game against a top-5 scoring offense. Unfortunately, its offense and special teams also had to play.
Jim Knowles’ defense did everything, even when pinned – repeatedly – with its backs against the wall due to mistakes by the offense.
The Cowboy offense turned the ball over four times, including three in its own red zone, which translated to 20 points.
“We put them in terrible position time after time after time after time after time, and they rallied a few times and held them to field goals,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “So I’m going to say they played pretty good. We can’t put them in that position that many times, particularly against a quarterback like (Sam) Ehlinger.”
Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders threw an interception (and nearly threw another in the red zone) and was responsible for two lost fumbles – including one on a miscommunication on a handoff with Chuba Hubbard where it appeared to be a read option where Sanders tried to pull the ball out of Hubbard’s arms so late that it squirted onto the ground.
The OSU defense held Texas, which was averaging 45 points per game, to just 3.8 yards per play and forced the Longhorns into nine punts.
In scenarios in which they were thrust back onto the field with only a sliver of gridiron to defend, they had a similar result as they did in last year’s Texas Tech loss when the offense was also responsible for numerous turnovers.
After giving up a touchdown from 15 yards out following Sanders’ first fumble, the defense bowed up on the next two turnovers – holding TU to a field goal after the offense moved the ball just five yards after Sanders’ interception, and another field goal after Texas lost three yards following Sanders’ second fumble (which kept the Cowboys up 24-20 at halftime).
“It’s not what you want, but when it happens, it happens,” Cowboy safety Tre Sterling said. “Coach Knowles always says, ‘Give us an inch, and we’ll defend it.’ So it doesn’t matter where the ball is, if there’s a plan on defense, we need to be able to stop them no matter what. We still need to get better in that aspect.”
The imposing Texas offense scored just four touchdowns (including one in overtime), and only two of those were on drives longer than 25 yards. The Longhorns only converted on 2 of 15 third-down attempts against the Cowboy defense.
And what makes it more impressive is the fact that the secondary lost All-Big 12 Conference talent Kolby Harvell-Peel for most of the game due to a leg injury, and then lost Sterling late in the contest with an injury.
This is an Oklahoma State defense that has, and will continue to, keep the Cowboys in ball games this season. It’s a championship-caliber defense.
But it remains to be seen if Oklahoma State is a championship-caliber team in the two other facets of football. A championship team doesn’t score just 10 points in the second half and overtime, or give up a second-half kickoff return for a touchdown right after getting its first double-digit lead of the game.
The defense got Oklahoma State to 4-0 – and tried its best to make it 5-0 – but it's time for the remaining aspects of the team to finish out the season the same way the defense has started if the Cowboys are to find their way to the Big 12 Championship game for the first time in program history.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
