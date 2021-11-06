Oklahoma State’s defense put up another historic effort, doing so in a hostile environment against a West Virginia offense that had averaged 33.5 points the past two games – including 38 against an Iowa State defense ranked first in the Big 12 Conference.
The offense was as it has been all season – managing enough to produce enough points to pick up a win.
But it was the third pillar of every football team that prevented the game from being yet another fourth-quarter contest this season, instead allowing for the offense and defense to turn it into a 21-point road win.
Mike Gundy has embraced the philosophy of former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder – emphasizing how special teams and penalties are hidden yards that can impact a game.
While Oklahoma State lost some yardage due to penalties – being flagged five times for 55 yards (compared to three for 27 by West Virginia) – the special teams propped up the Pokes’ offense in their time of need.
OSU’s special teams has been a mixed bag this season – from a kickoff return for a touchdown to propel the team to a win against Tulsa, to two missed field goals in a three-point loss at Iowa State and everything in between.
But on Saturday, it seemed like the special teams was in tune with the defensive side of the Oklahoma State team.
And like the spark in the Tulsa game – or the defensive spark against Tulsa with an interception for a score – Saturday’s game-changing moment came not from the offense, but from the team’s punt coverage.
During what has been the worst quarter for Oklahoma State’s offense this year, the special teams got the ball back to its offense with a short field when Korie Black recovered a muffed punt by West Virginia’s Graeson Malashevich – who has limited work on punt returns this season. It was Black’s second recovery of a muffed punt this year, also having one in the season opener against Missouri State.
At the time of the recovery by Black, the Cowboys were still clinging onto a 10-3 lead they took into halftime.
The Oklahoma State offense had moved the ball just 14 yards in its first two drives of the third quarter – though it did get a boost from a roughing the passer penalty that pulled the Pokes out from the shadow of their own end zone before Hutton’s punt that resulted with a muff.
Suddenly, the special teams had essentially given the offense a chunk play that it hasn’t been able to get much of this season and it started on West Virginia’s side of the field for the first time in the game. But it wouldn’t be the last time for the Oklahoma State offense to get prime real estate in what still felt like a tight game.
The ensuing Cowboy drive started at midfield thanks to a three-and-out from the defense, but the OSU offense could only gain 14 yards before being forced to punt thanks to a false start on the offensive line pushing the team just out of field goal range.
Trying to give punter Tom Hutton some room to work with, Oklahoma State let the play clock expire to get a delay of game – which West Virginia wisely declined, putting the pressure on the punter to avoid kicking it into the end zone, which would have resulted in a net 16-yard difference.
But Oklahoma State’s 31-year-old punter from Australia got just enough loft and distance to allow special team extraordinaire Brennan Presley to get up the field and down it at the 3-yardline of West Virginia.
Once again, the defense did as it was all day, and forced another three-and-out, and West Virginia’s punter had to set up from the middle of the end zone. His punt went just 38 yards and put Oklahoma State’s offense at the 45-yard line to start the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys needed just four plays to find the end zone on the short field to reach the final 24-3 score.
Saturday’s road win proved that when Oklahoma State’s offense can get propped up by the defense and special teams, the Cowboys are deserving a top 10 ranking – and also now find themselves in prime position to reach the Big 12 Conference championship game with a one-game lead of Iowa State and Baylor.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
