Daton Fix felt he had lost his edge on the mat from high school, but if he wants to truly get it back, he just needs to read all the social media hate.
The Oklahoma State fans and passionate wrestling fans used words like “disappointment” ... “pathetic” ... “choke” ... But wrestling legend John Smith, who has had 33 national champions in his 30-year coaching career, had a different word to sum it up: rust.
The reality – that thing sports fanatics rarely live in – was Fix just wasn’t properly prepared to face Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young, an international competitor in his own right.
While Fix was serving a suspension, Bravo-Young – who went 19-2 last season, with his only two losses being to the top two seeds for the NCAA tournament – was wrestling in exhibitions to fill the gap created by the pandemic. He dominated a national runner-up, Jack Mueller, and he wrestled an exhibition against a 30-year-old three-time NCAA qualifier. And he had wrestled two ranked opponents prior to this year’s NCAA tournament.
“I feel like he’s not real seasoned,” Smith said of Fix following his loss in the finals. “… Just felt like his top and bottom was a little behind.
“There’s no fault in what he did, just maybe needed a few more battles during the year that he didn’t get through our conference – the weight class didn’t really offer enough battles for him really preparing for this tournament.”
Smith wasn’t making an excuse, he was pointing out facts.
Oklahoma State was unable to wrestle its annual duals against Iowa and Minnesota – both of which had ranked wrestlers, including Iowa’s DeSanto who finished third in the tournament – due to the Big Ten Conference limiting competition to in-conference because of the pandemic.
So Fix – and OSU for that matter – was limited to the toothless Big 12 (no other league program finished in the top 10).
No other Big 12 Conference wrestler achieved All-American honors – awarded to the top 8 finishers in the bracket. And only two others from the conference advanced far enough to be considered in the top half of the 33-man field. And to that point, Fix didn’t even face those two Big 12 wrestlers this season.
So the first top 10 opponent Fix faced in 24 months, was a quarterfinal match in which he pinned an opponent that went on to finish seventh in the bracket.
As far as elite competition, his first since the 2019 final against Nick Suriano came in the semifinal against DeSanto in the first match decided by fewer than five points for Fix this season.
Meaning Fix had just one highly competitive folkstyle match before going into the national finals.
Which begs the question, if iron sharpens iron – a phrase often used in the sports world – what happens when iron is not properly sharpened for two years?
Answer: the result from the 133-pound national final.
It’s the same reason why when Fix was growing up in Sand Springs, he would travel to Stillwater to train against college wrestlers – because he far exceeded the talent at the high school level.
Fix, who Smith himself has claimed is the leader of the program, will turn his focus now to facing even tougher competition with the U.S. Team Olympic Trials – which will be in freestyle. He will get to sharpen his skills, and if lucky enough, do so this summer in the Summer Olympics.
All of which will allow him to come back into the Cowboy wrestling room next year ahead of the field – instead of two years behind – and try to finish off a national final match on the right end of the result.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.