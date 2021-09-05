The hype was real throughout spring practices and fall camp.
Oklahoma State talked about the bevy of tailbacks at their disposal, and how one running back won’t have to shoulder the workload.
But the Cowboys found out Saturday that may not be the best thing for the OSU offense.
There was no Chuba Hubbard. No Justice Hill. No Joseph Randle.
There was no run game.
The trio of tailbacks used – LD Brown, Jaylen Warren and Dezmon Jackson – combined to have 24 carries for 53 yards. In total, the Cowboys finished with just 54 yards rushing, and had just an average of 1.9 per carry (which was boosted by a 13-yard run by receiver Braydon Johnson).
It was the worst rushing performance by an Oklahoma State offense since the infamous Central Michigan game in Boone Pickens Stadium in 2016. In that contest, the Cowboys rushed for just 50 yards in the controversial loss.
It may not be the fault of tailbacks, though.
Even Mike Gundy was uncertain if the brunt of the blame is on his running backs or the big men in front of them tasked with creating running lanes.
“We just weren’t very successful running the ball, but we need to find out why because we need to be able to do it,” Gundy said.
But all this past offseason the discussion, just like with the tailbacks, was how experienced and deep the offensive line was – which took a hit before the game with starting right tackle Hunter Woodard being ruled out.
And some may argue that Missouri State loaded the box to key on the run.
In reality, none of it matters.
As a top four program in a Power 5 Conference going up against an FCS program that gave up 120 yards per game last season, it shouldn’t happen.
Because in reality, whatever is the culprit for the poor production on the ground, the Big 12 Conference has better talent than Missouri State to exploit it.
The Cowboy coaching staff knows that, as well.
It is why both Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn focused squarely on the woes from the running game.
Dunn proclaimed throughout spring and fall that they would get back to relying more on the run game after the struggles of a year ago – which were easier to identify, with an inexperienced line and injury-plagued Hubbard and Brown. But even then, there were moments a year ago where Jackson and Dominic Richardson showed out.
“Very (concerning). We’ve got to nail that down, there’s no sugarcoating it,” Dunn said following the Missouri State game. “We’ve got to find a way to get better than (1.9) yards per carry. That’s gotta be addressed.”
Perhaps the run game will get a boost when the more athletic Spencer Sanders returns from COVID-19 protocol – whether it be him producing the running yards or defenses having to devote a player in the box to spy Sanders.
Because on Saturday, it was flat.
And if it continues to be so, it will turn into a flat season for the football program.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.