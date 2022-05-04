Imagine a world in which Michael Jordan, Joe Montana or Wayne Gretzky were not in the top Hall of Fame of their respective sports.
It would be bewildering for even the most average of sports fans when you saw the numbers and accomplishments of those great athletes of the late ’80s and early ’90s.
It would be a travesty for their sport. For the fans. For the athletes themselves. And for the future athletes of their sports set to follow them.
But you don’t have to imagine that with one particular athlete in one particular sport.
John Smith is a global name due to his wrestling accomplishments – he is one of only three American wrestler to win two Olympic gold medals (no American has done it since Smith in 1988 and 1992) and he held the American record for most world titles (six) until only recently being supplanted by Jordan Burroughs.
Smith literally changed the sport by mastering the low single leg.
He was recognized as one of the 100 Greatest Olympians of All Time at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
There is a story that when his Oklahoma State wrestling team traveled to Italy in 2017 for a dual against N.C. State – 25 years removed from Smith’s second Olympic victory – young children on the Italian streets recognized the legendary American wrestler and ran up asking for his autograph.
And yet, despite all that he is done for the sport on the mat, he is not even a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame 30 years after his last Olympic gold medal.
On Monday, the Oklahoma State wrestling legend was once again named one of 15 Olympic individual finalists for the Hall of Fame – with only five eventually being inducted after the voting process, which does include a fan vote that runs through May 16. Smith is the only one on the list who competed prior to the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Even though wrestling has produced the third-most medals for Team USA in the Summer Olympics, there are only two wrestlers currently in the U.S. Olympic Hall of 119 Olympians and Paralympians – Bruce Baumgartner, who won two Olympic golds prior to Smith, and one-time Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable.
Smith has continued to have an impact on the sport of wrestling since hanging up his shoes as the head coach of the winningest college wrestling program – and is already a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame – he has also been instrumental in wrestling at the Olympic level in a variety of ways.
When the International Olympic Committee was threatening to remove the sport from its Summer Olympics lineup in 2013, Smith was a part of the campaign to rectify the future of one of the world’s oldest sports.
Prior to that, he served as a coach on the U.S. Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Team in 2000 and 2012. The U.S. team had four medalists from the 2000 freestyle lineup – including gold medalist Brandon Slay at 76 kgs – and four medalists on the 2012 team – including gold medalists Burroughs (74 kgs) and Jake Varner (96 kgs) and a bronze medal by former Cowboy Coleman Scott (60 kgs).
Smith has been an advocate of expanding the sport with the inclusion of women’s wrestling programs at the Division I level, including being supportive of OSU starting a women’s wrestling program. The growth of the women’s sport at the college level will only help to strengthen the Olympic program for Team USA – which is behind the likes of Japan, which has dominated women’s wrestling at the Olympics.
Of late, Smith has also become the voice of Olympic wrestling for Americans.
Smith entered the broadcast booth for NBC Olympics in 2016 to serve as an analyst for the U.S. team trials, as well as the Rio Games. He, alongside Burroughs, gave viewers insight during the Tokyo Olympics last summer, and was an instant smash on social media.
Though his merits from 30 years ago should have made Smith a first-ballot member into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, what he has done to save, stabilize and strengthen the forward momentum of the Olympic sport since should bring this injustice to rest.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.Follow him on Twitter @jelmquistSW for updates on Oklahoma State and high school athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.