Collin Oliver continues to show why the Oklahoma State coaching staff thought he would see the gridiron this season – even before Trace Ford was lost for the season.
While Malcolm Rodriguez has been the defense’s most consistent player in the heart of a top-10 defense – once again leading the Cowboys in tackles with 13 in Saturday’s loss at Iowa State – Oliver is becoming the most consistent edge rusher.
Oliver has gotten a sack in each game since getting his first start against Baylor due to an injury to senior Brock Martin, and now has 4.5 sacks on the season – with four in the past three games.
Saturday’s sack may have been the most impressive – and at the time, the most impactful.
Despite an Iowa State offensive lineman hooking him near the neck as he came around the corner, Oliver got to Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy for a sack on a manageable third down to prevent Iowa State from potentially taking a lead into the half.
Instead, his sack led to the Oklahoma State offense getting the ball back with just enough time to drive down the field for a 42-yard touchdown lob from Spencer Sanders to Brennan Presley right before halftime to instead give the Cowboys a 14-7 advantage at the break.
The true freshman has been gradually becoming more comfortable in the Oklahoma State defense as he’s gained experience – having just a half sack in the season opener before being forced into the starting role for a game.
That start may have broken him out of wondering if he was ready for Power 5 football, as he picked up a pair of sacks and finished with six tackles in his first career collegiate start.
Obviously the coaching staff wants to roll out a player like Brock Martin – or a healthy Ford – due to the experience, and with it comes a limitation of mistakes (such as when Oliver bit on a hard snap when Iowa State was just trying to wind down the clock in the third quarter).
But Oliver’s talent is undeniable.
With being thrown into the fold so early in his career, it’s possible he could even grow to become more of a threat than the recent likes of Calvin Bundage, Martin and Ford.
It will also come with a potential dilemma for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
With recent news that Martin will be returning next season, and Ford expected back from an ACL injury that sidelined him this season, how do you manage the trio of edge rushers?
Oliver’s ability is going to make it difficult to justify limited usage simply because Martin and Ford have more experience. And in reality, with Oliver seeing significant playing time this year, his experience won’t be that far off from that of Ford.
The Edmond native will continue to improve, learn from mistakes and have an impact in one of the best defenses in the country.
And while that will undoubtedly help the team this season, his future prospects within the program – and a likely NFL career – could have him trending toward becoming at least one of the all-time recent greats in Cowboy football.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
