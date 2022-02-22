A forecast of inclement weather has altered high school basketball playoff schedules.
The OSSAA issued a press release Tuesday detailing the changes. Class 6A and Class 5A regional games that were initially set for Thursday have been delayed to Friday with the original times and locations. The entire regional schedule has shifted, so the games initially set for Friday are postponed to Saturday, while games that originally fell on Saturday have been delayed until Monday evening.
The Class A and B area tournaments, as well as the Class 2A-4A regional tournaments, are following a similar pattern, but the Thursday matchups at these events have moved to specific times Friday – 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – in their original locations.
Games once scheduled for Saturday are now split between two Monday sessions.
The press release states that “all tickets already purchased will be honored for the appropriate session.”
The Class 6A postponements affect the Stillwater High girls’ and boys’ basketball teams. The Stillwater girls will face Booker T. Washington at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Bixby. The boys will take on Owasso at 8 p.m. Saturday in Owasso.
Brackets featuring the schedule changes are available at OSSAA.com.
