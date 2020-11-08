A pair of prep football teams in the Stillwater News Press coverage area will have first-round byes when the playoffs begin this week, while four others will host to kick off the postseason.
The playoff brackets were released Sunday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Stillwater High and Pawnee won their respective districts in Class 6A-II and A, and have earned first-round byes as their possible opponents opted out of the playoffs. In 6A-II, Putnam City West opted out, while it was was Ketchum in Class A.
Thus, Stillwater and Pawnee will have an extra week of preparation before beginning the postseason. Both teams have hopes of bringing home state titles, and plan to use the extra week wisely.
In the second round, Stillwater will host either Deer Creek (4-5) or Sand Springs (6-4) on Nov. 20 at Pioneer Stadium. It will be the only home playoff game for the Pioneers, as the state semifinal and championship will be played at neutral site stadiums.
The Black Bears (7-1) will face either Quapaw or Caney Valley on their home field in the second round. If they win, they will host a third-round, too, on Nov. 27.
Also in Class A, Morrison (7-2) will host Wyandotte (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will play at Oklahoma Union, which has a first-round bye, in the second round.
In Class 4A, Cushing (6-3) will host Bethany (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will play at Weatherford, which has a bye in the first round, in the second round.
In Class 3A, Perkins-Tryon will host Pauls Valley (5-5) in the first round. The Demons (5-4) have won 3 of their last 4 games. The winner plays at Kingston (10-0) in the second round.
In Class 2A, Perry (5-3) will host Meeker (4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The winner will play either Alva or Chandler in the 2nd round.
The lone team that won’t host a game is Yale. The Bulldogs (3-7) will play at Davenport (8-1) on Friday night. The winner will play at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (7-3) in the second round.
