ARLINGTON, Texas – The relief pitchers warmed up, but no one had a reason to emerge from the Oklahoma State baseball team’s bullpen.
Pitching coach Rob Walton never needed to visit the mound. Inning after inning, OSU ace Justin Campbell was dealing his best stuff, managing his pitch count while holding Baylor in check.
The Cowboys run-ruled the Bears, 11-1, on Thursday morning at Globe Life Field, and Campbell navigated his team through all seven innings while permitting no earned runs. The right-handed sophomore helped fourth-seeded OSU avoid elimination from the Big 12 tournament, securing a spot in a matchup with either Texas or TCU while bouncing eighth-seeded Baylor from the bracket.
Campbell typically works quickly on the mound, and he zoomed through the Bears’ lineup at a particularly high speed, wasting little time from one throw to the next. After two hours and 20 minutes, the game was done.
“The ball was going to home plate about every eight, nine, 10 seconds,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “It was a high pace, a high rhythm, an aggressive approach.
“He just came out and had a winning look on his face, and he pitched like a winner.”
In five of the seven innings, All-Big 12 honoree Campbell (9-2) retired the Bears in order. He threw 10 strikeouts, allowed no walks and surrendered only three hits.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez saw his team struggling to build offensive momentum against a pitcher who hadn’t recently been as sharp as he was Thursday.
Only six days before OSU and Baylor met in the Big 12 tournament, they faced off in Waco with Campbell on the mound. The Cowboys won the second game of their road series, but the Bears added five runs on nine hits against him.
“He was a completely different guy,” Rodriguez said. “Breaking ball was a little loopy. His fastball command wasn’t where it was as of today.
“Today (Thursday), he wouldn’t let our hitters breathe. It was really impressive. He was throwing four different pitches for strikes. It was strike one, strike two, right away.”
Campbell’s fastball zipped toward the plate. His curveball dropped as it should.
He relied on his versatility, baffling the Bears with an assortment of pitches and varying his speed.
In the second inning, Campbell threw a 91 mph fastball toward designated hitter Anthony Valdez for the second strike, then made him swing again at a 79 mph pitch for the third strike. Left fielder Cam Caley batted next, and Campbell also retired him swinging, setting the tone early.
“The only difference was my efficiency on the mound, being able to locate every pitch I have in my arsenal,” Campbell said. “Fastball all the way down to a slider.”
In the top of the third, the Bears recorded their lone run as a result of an error. After Baylor right fielder Jacob Schoenvogel singled and advanced to third base on Nolan McLean’s errant throw, Alex Gonzales put Baylor on the scoreboard with an RBI groundout.
That didn’t fluster Campbell. Jack Pineda stepped up to bat, and Campbell promptly fanned him for the third out.
Throwing 92 pitches, Campbell conserved his energy while squelching the Bears’ offense. Throughout the game, the press box announcer listed the names of several Cowboys warming in the bullpen – Dillon Marsh, Kale Davis, Mitchell Stone and Landry Kyle – but they never had opportunities on the mound.
That was good for them. As the Cowboys remain in the Big 12 tournament, nearly every bullpen arm is available. Hueston Morrill made OSU’s sole relief appearance after Victor Mederos started in the loss to Texas, so the Cowboys have finished two games with a total of only three pitchers.
And Campbell is at the core of OSU’s pitching plan. Before heading home, the Bears expressed their compliments for the Cowboy ace who eliminated them from the tournament.
“I think he threw a hell of a game,” said Pineda, Baylor’s shortstop. “And he deserves a lot of credit.”
