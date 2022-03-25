Oklahoma State University has announced that head football coach Mike Gundy is receiving an increase in annual compensation of $1 million. Gundy will also receive an annual retention bonus of $1 million over each of the next five years. The changes will increase his compensation to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year.
Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place.
The contract was approved Friday by the Oklahoma State University Board of Regents at their meeting in Stillwater.
"Mike Gundy has been a transformational head coach for Oklahoma State," said OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg. "In the ultra-competitive environment of college football, OSU has been one of the most consistently competitive programs in the country.
"Under his leadership, OSU Football has accomplished things others never thought possible in Stillwater. He has had a lasting impact on our football program, and our athletic department. The accomplishments of his student-athletes off the field rival those on the scoreboard."
Under Gundy, Oklahoma State has become a model of consistency and is the 10th winningest program in America since 2010. OSU has participated in 16 straight bowl games, including five New Year's Six Bowl games since the 2009 season. He has led Oklahoma State to seven 10-win seasons since 2010, trailing only Nick Saban of Alabama and Dabo Swinney of Clemson, who accomplished the feat 12 and 11 times, respectively. Gundy is a two-time Big 12 coach of the year and was the 2011 national coach of the year.
"There is an unprecedented change occurring in college athletics. Investing in our successful football program at this time is an investment in the future of OSU Athletics and the continued growth of Oklahoma State University," Weiberg added. "The growing national prominence of our football program not only impacts all of OSU Athletics, it has a tremendous impact on the entire OSU community, the City of Stillwater and the state of Oklahoma. The media exposure alone during our run to the Fiesta Bowl victory was worth approximately $60 million to Oklahoma State University."
The Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins in 2021, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference record, appeared in the Big 12 championship game for the first time, and claimed a victory over No. 5 Notre Dame in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. OSU was seventh in the final Associated Press poll of the season, its best season since finishing third in the final ballot in 2011.
"I've spent a majority of my life in Stillwater. Oklahoma State is home. This next-level commitment from our president, Dr. Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg and our Board of Regents is a monumental step in solidifying Cowboy Football for the future as a national brand," Gundy said. "I'm thankful for Chad, our relationship, and the support and loyalty he's shown not only to me, but to our assistant coaches, support staff, student-athletes, former players, fans and everyone involved with OSU Football. The Cowboy Culture has never been stronger.
"We've already established OSU Football as a contender on the national stage," he added. "My excitement with our administration and their vision has me looking forward to long-term success on and off the field."
Off the field, OSU has had seven academic All-Americans since 2016, fourth among all Football Bowl Subdivision schools (130 universities). Nearly 400 Cowboys have earned their degrees during the Gundy era and Oklahoma State set a Big 12 record in 2020 with 28 first-team academic all-conference selections and a school record 43 total selections.
"With the continued support of our alumni, fans, and donors, we are committed to building on the success Coach Gundy has had and to do what is necessary to take our program to the next level," said Weiberg. "Oklahoma State remains committed to competing for championships at the highest level of college football."
