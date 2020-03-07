Justin Campbell, a freshman starting pitcher for the Oklahoma State baseball team, had a hard act to follow in the second game of the three-game series with Brigham Young.
In the first game, Parker Scott and Ben Leeper combined for a shutout with 19 strikeouts, one short of a record, as the Cowboys won 2-0. Campbell was just as effective on Friday evening, pitching eight innings, allowing no runs, striking out nine, and issuing no walks as the Cowboys won 6-1 to improve their record to 10-5. BYU dropped to 7-9 on the year.
The Pokes manufactured a run in the first inning when Hueston Morrill led off and hit an 0-2 pitch to right-center field and stretched it into a double. Caeden Trinkle laid down a sacrifice bunt and Morrill advanced to third.
Kaden Polcovich drove Morrill in with a single, then was erased in a double play to end the inning. In the third inning, the Cowboys scored when Noah Sifrit was hit by a pitch and stole second. Caeden Trenkle then hit a two-run home run over the right field wall to make the score 3-0.
The Cowboys scored three unearned runs in the seventh inning when Alex Garcia led off with a walk. Brock Mathis hit a hard ground ball to the hole between third and shortstop that glanced off the glove of the shortstop Brock Watkins, and skipped into left field allowing Garcia to advance to third and Mathis to second.
With two outs, Nick DeNicola, crushed a hard slider past the screen in left field to run the score to 6-0. According to a TrackMan measuring device, the baseball went 415 feet from home plate.
Campbell completed the eighth inning after throwing 106 pitches. John Kelly came in to pitch at the start of the ninth inning. After issuing two walks and a single, Brett Standlee, the sophomore right-hander from Jenks, came on in relief. Standlee induced a ground out to third that scored a run and followed with a strikeout and another ground out to end the game with the Pokes winning 6-1.
“Every day we get a chance to get better, and today was definitely a positive move for Justin,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.
Campbell was using his fastball, change up, slider and curve ball effectively.
“We got two home runs that kind of covered up some empty at bats and strike outs, so we just have to keep getting better,“ Holliday said.
“As a pitcher, you just have to dial in on the strike zone and just believe in your defense. Having nine strikeouts is OK, but I trust in my defense as much as I can,” Campbell said.
The Cowboys did not commit any errors in the game.
“I was looking for a fastball away with two strikes and I was just trying to put it in play, and I was just excited to hit it,” DeNicola said on his long home run.
DeNicola agreed that the ball could have gone 415 feet as measured by the TrackMan device.
The Pokes were extremely efficient in scoring their six runs as they did not strand a single runner on base.
The Cowboys conclude the series with BYU at noon Saturday. The remaining seven games at Allie P. Reynolds stadium are all free. The new O’Brate Stadium will open March 20 in a game with TCU. Former U.S. President George W. Bush will throw out the first pitch.
