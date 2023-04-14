Juaron Watts-Brown, Oklahoma State baseball’s ace, was working from the stretch on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium when he took a peek behind him and turned to the runner on second.
Upon looking, Watts-Brown saw West Virginia center fielder Braden Barry, who was already removed from second base enough to draw the warranted attention. And then Barry jerkingly teased a move to third – inducing a mind game with a bases-loaded situation that almost slashed any chance of a baserunner moving up.
Watts-Brown returned his focus to the plate and delivered a fastball that struck Grant Hussey, bringing an end to a moment that walked in a run and encapsulated the pitcher’s early struggles in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Mountaineers.
“He clearly wasn’t in cruise control, but he did compete very hard on behalf of his team, and I appreciate that about him,” Cowboys coach Josh Holliday said. “Tonight is one of those nights where we needed, as a team, collectively, to put the pieces together and rally around some opportunities there.
“We fought. In the end, we just weren’t good enough to flip some of West Virginia’s work.”
Stepping onto the mound, Watts-Brown was set to embark on his first series-opening start in Big 12 play. In fact, he hadn’t opened any series for the Cowboys (23-12, 7-6 Big 12) since commencing a four-game bout with Utah Tech on March 10 after his rest schedule pushed him deeper into the rotation.
The Mountaineers (24-10, 4-3 Big 12) jumped on him early. As in, before fans were entirety through the gates and into their seats early.
It took all but four pitches for WVU’s J.J. Wetherholt to take advantage of ripping winds toward left field, where he narrowly sent a solo home run over the wall. The shaky beginning started to snowball, with Watts-Brown walking the bases loaded and walking in a run shortly after when he hit Hussey.
“I think that’s probably an accurate observation,” Holliday said when asked if Watts-Brown’s command was off after throwing 103 pitches and only 63 of them being strikes. “He left the ballgame with us in position to battle. … Has he pitched deeper in a game this year? Absolutely. He’s been wonderful multiple times out. Tonight wasn’t his best outing.”
Watts-Brown is OSU’s ace for a reason, though, and he didn’t let that go completely unnoticed against WVU. After giving up another run in the top of the second, and after loading the bases once more, this time with no outs, he flipped a switch.
He retired two consecutive batters via strikeout and used a lineout to shortstop Marcus Brown to get out of the jam to lessen what had the potential to be an early knockout punch from the Mountaineers.
The same thing happened the next inning, too. In what ended up being his final inning of action, Watts-Brown faced a bases-loaded situation for one final time. And he delivered, once again, to keep WVU at bay.
“Juaron’s an excellent competitor and a fine pitcher. I mean, he certainly didn’t back down from the challenge,” Holliday said. “Friday nights are competitive, and West Virginia was very competitive tonight. They simply beat us.”
Of course, the loss – the Cowboys’ fifth in their past six games – wasn’t solely on Watts-Brown’s shoulders. The Pokes struggled to string anything together at the plate throughout the entirety of the contest.
Sure, right fielder Carson Benge hit a solo home run in the second. Yes, OSU plated a pair of runs in the fifth courtesy of an RBI groundout from catcher Chase Adkison and a perfectly executed bunt from center fielder Zach Ehrhard.
But the Cowboys squandered an opportunity to draw even with the tying run on second – and another runner on third – with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Then third baseman Tyler Wulfert struck out, and left fielder Nolan Schubart knocked an inning-ending groundout.
“Driving in runs and creating opportunities to score runs, it’s a process,” Holliday said. “You gotta have multiple quality at-bats strung together in a section in order to kind of create those moments. And, at times, we couldn’t string together enough of those in a row to really put a ton of pressure. Then, the one or two times where we did, we just didn’t get the final blow.”
Holliday won’t bother looking at the Big 12 standings after a third-straight loss to a conference foe. That’s never what he’s focused on, he said, and it’s largely because it’d draw him and the Cowboys away from where their focus should be.
So he’ll spend the time between Friday night’s conclusion and first pitch at 6 p.m. Saturday figuring out how his group can turn the tide on their recent woes.
“I know this: If we play really, really good tomorrow, that’s a good thing,” he said. “I think sometimes when you lose a few games in a row, or you have a tough stretch, people are curious if you’ll crumble because they find that more entertaining. I’m more excited to see how we stay together.”
