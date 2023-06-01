Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday isn’t worried about what – who – is coming to O’Brate Stadium this weekend for the Stillwater Regional.
It doesn’t really matter, he said, that the other three teams in the four-team tournament aren’t fresh faces. Washington is, sure. But the Cowboys are quite familiar with Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts.
And entering a first-round matchup with the Golden Eagles on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN+), it really doesn’t matter that the Pokes are winless this season in a combined four matchups with ORU and DBU.
“I don’t think that’s something you get too caught up in, to be honest with you,” Holliday said Thursday afternoon. “I mean, you’re playing in a postseason tournament where excellent baseball and high-caliber play is the recipe for success. That’s on us.”
It isn’t as if ORU dominated OSU during their two regular-season meetings. The Cowboys (41-18) were in a position to take both of the matchups. Then the Golden Eagles (46-11) rallied to shock the Pokes – the first time in Stillwater and the latter in Tulsa.
That’s why OSU’s pitching, recovered or not, will play a crucial part in how far the Cowboys advance. They allowed the Golden Eagles to post a six-run eighth inning back in early April, something that happened again when ORU rallied from a five-run deficit the second time around.
But the Pokes aren’t going anywhere without their bats, too, and Holliday knows that.
“It’s a complete game. I don’t think there’s anybody at this level, in particular, that can just play one side of the ball,” he said. “You’ve gotta pitch good – part of pitching good is catching it – and then, obviously, you’ve gotta swing the bat to create offense when it’s presented.
“I don’t think you win any games this time of year unless it’s a really well-played baseball game in all phases.”
Perhaps the biggest question for the Cowboys entering the weekend was what their pitching rotation would look like. They used just about every arm they had at the Big 12 tournament this past weekend.
After dropping their first game in Arlington, Texas, the Pokes rallied to make it to Sunday’s championship at Globe Life Field. But they played 54 innings of baseball in four days, and that required all hands on deck. The bullpen was depleted, and starters turned into relievers.
Holliday answered that, though. It’ll be Nolan McLean on the mound against the Golden Eagles (46-11).
“Everybody else will be ready to pitch behind him, and that’s just where we’re at. You don’t have an extended forecast planned for pitching heading into Game 1 of the Regional,” Holliday said. “We’re not worried about trying to announce a long-term pitch plan. It’s not necessary. We’ve got all our guys primed and ready to go, and Nolan gets the ball first.”
The Cowboys took something from what ended up being a gauntlet of a weekend. In addition to being forced into showcasing their pitching depth, they in some ways studied for what might become a pop quiz in the postseason.
OSU bounced back from their loss to Bedlam foe Oklahoma in the first round by eliminating co-regular-season champion West Virginia the next day. Then they exacted revenge on the Sooners by sending them back to Norman less than 24 hours after.
That wasn’t what did it, though. What did was taking two games from Texas Tech in a doubleheader, a rally that the Cowboys finished with a walk-off home run from Aidan Meola.
“It showed me there’s no quit in us and what we’re capable of,” said OSU left fielder Nolan Schubart, a freshman who’s set to make his postseason debut. “Just showing that we’re never out of anything, so that’s good that there’s still fight. … I think it was needed for us.”
A win would put the Pokes into the winner’s bracket of their own Regional. A loss – another loss – to ORU would effectively put their backs against the wall.
That isn’t anything they haven’t already handled, though.
