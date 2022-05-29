O’Brate Stadium is hosting its first regional.
Stillwater was selected as one of 16 regional sites for the NCAA tournament, NCAA baseball announced Sunday evening via Twitter.
Oklahoma State is one of two Big 12 schools in the group. Texas, the team that eliminated the Cowboys from the Big 12 tournament in the Saturday semifinals, was also tabbed as a host. OU was not chosen but won the Big 12 tournament Sunday shortly after regional venues were announced.
The Stillwater Regional is set for June 3-6. The NCAA tournament selection show at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2 will reveal the teams joining the Cowboys at O’Brate Stadium.
Fans with season tickets for sections 110-114, the corrals and the club level have a deadline of 10 a.m. Tuesday to pay for their tickets through Ticketmaster and ensure they can keep their usual seats, per an OSU news release. Those with season tickets for sections 105-109 and 115-126 can buy regional tickets beginning at noon Tuesday, and season ticket holders in the general admission sections will be able to pay for tickets starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, per the release.
Tickets will be available to the rest of the public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the release states.
Although O’Brate Stadium has never served as a regional site, this is the Cowboys’ fourth time to host during Josh Holliday’s tenure as coach. OSU was most recently chosen to host in 2019, but inclement weather affected the field conditions at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, moving the regional to Oklahoma City.
After losing to the Longhorns, 9-2, in the Big 12 tournament semifinals Saturday, the Cowboys checked in at No. 10 in the RPI with a 39-20 record. In the postgame press conference, Holliday showed optimism about OSU’s chances of hosting.
“We fought awfully hard,” Holliday said. “We played a lot of good teams. I can’t see why we wouldn’t be in that discussion, but I’m not in the room and I’m not one that sits around and spends a lot of time worrying about things out of my control.
“I just try to prepare the team to play well. I think the team’s performance here speaks strongly. Big 12 baseball is outstanding.”
The Cowboys ended the regular season with a 15-9 conference record. Along with sweeping Texas and Kansas, they also won series against Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Baylor.
OSU endured late-season struggles with a five-game losing streak – unable to claim one victory in a three-game series against Texas Tech – but the Cowboys bounced back to win their last two matchups with Baylor in Waco, Texas, before reaching the Big 12 tournament semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.