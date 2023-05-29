Oklahoma State baseball knew what transpired over the past few days – and weeks, even – was enough to earn the right to host a regional. The Cowboys just weren’t sure how everything would play out.
They patiently waited, crowded in the team’s meeting room along the third-base side of O’Brate Stadium on Monday morning, and watched for 30 minutes while names flew across the screen.
Then they saw theirs.
OSU was announced as the No. 11 overall seed for this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys will host Washington, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts this weekend in the Stillwater Regional.
“Lots of great Regionals. I mean, tremendous competition spread throughout the entire 64-team pairing. So, you know you’re gonna be engaged in a competitive tournament,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “Ours is certainly competitive. ... I think it’s a great Regional.”
With how the Regional played out, the Cowboys (41-17) will have the opportunity to exact revenge on both DBU (45-14) and ORU (46-11), starting with the Golden Eagles at 6 p.m. Friday.
OSU lost a pair of meetings to both the Patriots and Golden Eagles, respectively, during the regular season.
All four of those games were midweek matchups. While the Cowboys have at least some familiarity with both of those clubs, things will look different now. Both teams will be led by their weekend pitching rotations.
“We know kind of what they look like. We’ve stepped on the field with them. But, quite honestly, those games were part of the journey to get here,” Holliday said. “These are new games, and Regional baseball is a lot different than Tuesday night baseball.”
And if this past weekend serves as any indication, OSU’s arms are ready for just about anything.
The Pokes dropped their first game of the Big 12 tournament at Globe Life Field, a 9-5 loss courtesy of Bedlam rival Oklahoma. Then they won four in a row en route to Sunday evening’s championship game, which TCU won 12-5.
OSU played 54 innings of baseball over the course of four days. The Cowboys’ pitching staff was pushed to the limit. Ben Abram started twice in less than 48 hours. Juaron Watts-Brown came out of the bullpen. Riley Taylor, a walk-on, took the mound for the first time in his five years with the program.
That is what it took for the Cowboys to do what they did in Arlington, Texas.
“That was a really good weekend for the staff. I think we came a long way,” Abram said. “A lot of guys grew up, a lot of guys showed flashes of better stuff than we’ve had throughout the season. It feels like everything is kind of starting to click.”
And if it weren’t for Abram and Co., along with Aidan Meola’s walk-off home run to help OSU take two from Texas Tech on Sunday, there’s no telling what would’ve transpired. Hosting was never guaranteed.
Being able to rally and make it to the Big 12 title game, Holliday said, “is what got us there.”
“The magic that the kids put forth as a team to believe in themselves and fight through the loser’s bracket was very meaningful,” he said.
For the Cowboys, a second-straight Regional – the fifth in Stillwater under Holliday – means no more travel. At least not for another weekend, anyway.
OSU hasn’t played a game at O’Brate since wrapping up a three-game series with Kansas State on May 14. There will be almost three weeks between home games for the Pokes, who enter the postseason having played their previous nine outings on the road.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. It’s allowed them to grow closer, something that can’t hurt this time of year. In fact, it’s the very thing that could spark the program’s first trip to the College World Series since 2016.
“I’ve seen teams galvanize and come together in a way that it makes them hard to stop. On other occasions, it can sometimes break a team down,” Holliday said of the recent trips. “But this team has handled it wonderful. We’ve had some fun together and built some real momentum and some joy in that experience.”
Everything that’s happened up to this point – the road trips, the midweek losses to a pair of teams coming to Stillwater, the Cowboys winning 18 of their past 23 – doesn’t matter.
Two losses this weekend would send OSU packing. Regardless of what happens, it isn’t anything the Pokes will be ready for it.
“I don’t think there’s a challenge that will come that we haven’t faced yet,” said Cowboys star second baseman Roc Riggio. “We’ve seen the best of the best, and I think we’re real prepared for what’s ahead.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
