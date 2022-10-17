Oklahoma State men’s basketball, alongside women’s basketball and wrestling, will host Homecoming & Hoops presented by Homeland on Friday, Oct. 21 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The event, headlined by a Waka Flocka Flame concert, will include introductions of both basketball squads and the wrestling program.
The GIA doors open at 8 p.m. and the festivities begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free, although it is a first-come, first-serve event. There will be a 15-minute break between the event and the Waka Flocka Flame performance to allow younger families to exit prior to the concert.
The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association and Love’s Travel Stops will present the next edition of America’s Greatest Homecoming on Oct. 16-22, 2022.
Homecoming events for alumni will begin on Sunday, Oct. 16 with the dyeing of the Edmon Low Library fountain and the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen. Other traditional Homecoming events planned include the Harvest Carnival and Chili Cook-Off (Oct. 18), Walkaround (Oct. 21) and the Sea of Orange Parade (Oct. 22).
OSU’s Homecoming is presented each year by the OSU Alumni Association and nationally recognized as America’s Greatest Homecoming. The event returns tens of thousands of proud alumni to Stillwater during the fall to partake in the festivities and reconnect with their alma mater.
