Oklahoma State lost its baseball series with second-ranked Vanderbilt, but it wasn’t about to get swept Sunday.
The Cowboys hit four home runs en route to winning the series finale at O’Brate Stadium. Their 10-6 win came after they lost 5-0 and 18-4 in a Saturday doubleheader.
After the 14-run loss Saturday night, the Cowboys wanted to prove they had enough fight and determination in them to avoid being swept. They put the lopsided loss behind them and used their bats and pitching to beat the No. 2 Commodores.
While the offensive explosion was fun for the Cowboys, the OSU faithful expressed their gratitude toward pitcher Bryce Osmond as he was leaving the field in the seventh inning. Osmond threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out five.
Four of those runs and three of the hits came in the seventh inning. As Osmond left the field, the OSU fans gave him an ovation. He improved to 2-0 on the season.
At the plate, the Cowboys gave Osmond support with six runs in the second inning. It began with back-to-back one-out doubles to opposite corners of the field by Max Hewitt and Nolan McLean, who finished the day 3 of 4 from the plate with two home runs.
The first OSU home run came from Alix Garcia in the second inning after McLean’s double. OSU scored again after Cade Cabbiness hit a single and Jaxon Crull was hit by a pitch. Brock Mathis followed with a three-run home run to left field, pushing the lead to 6-0.
In the third inning, McLean blasted his first round tripper of the day to push the lead to 8-0. It was an opposite field home run.
His second home run in the fifth inning – a half inning after Vanderbilt scored its first run. It was the Cowboys’ final run until Jake Thompson hit an RBI single to give his team an insurance run after Vanderbilt cut the lead the three runs after a solo home run in the eighth inning.
OSU will be on the road for its next four games. It will face Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, before playing at Texas Tech for its first Big 12 Conference weekend series of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.