Kenny Gajewski raised his arms but kept his palms facing down like he was trying to keep Hayley Busby in place at third base.
The gesture didn’t work.
Busby, the Oklahoma State softball team's first baseman, popped up from her slide after Nebraska’s Sydney Gray dropped a throw to third. The ball glanced away and gave Busby a chance to dash home. Her run tied the game and ignited the OSU offense to a 7-4 regional win Saturday, bringing the Cowgirls one victory away from advancing to a super regional.
“Well, I said, ‘Stop stop stop,’ and (Busby) saw it well, again, and I was good,” OSU coach Gajewski said. “I’m there to coach and guide, but I told these kids when I got here from the first year, ‘Do not be a robot; play with your eyes. You guys are good players, that’s why you’re here.’”
Busby stole home in a win against Fordham on Friday, and Gajewski said her aggressiveness is also what got the OSU offense going Saturday and crushed the momentum of the Cornhuskers, who took a lead the half inning prior to the error.
“I mean, it happens,” Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said. “You make that out at third, it might be a completely different ballgame. Here’s what I do know about this time of the year, it's usually one play that really changes the constitution of the game and you can look back and it comes down to really micro moments.”
Busby said baserunning is her favorite aspect of the game because she can play with her eyes and rely on instinct. Her baserunning helped OSU's cause Saturday, but so did her three hits. Busby hit an RBI double in the first inning and singled home another run in the fifth.
Busby is hitting .280 this season, which is well below her totals last year.
“Good to see Buz get three hits, just continues to get better here when we need her the very most,” Gajewski said.
Busby and the Cowgirls stay in the winners’ bracket in the Stillwater regional. OSU will play Sunday and, with a win, advance to an NCAA Super Regional.
“We’re just working really hard to get exactly where we want to be and I know we can be in OKC; we got to win tomorrow though,” Busby said.
