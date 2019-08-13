Oklahoma State junior Sinclaire Johnson announced her decision to forgo her remaining NCAA eligibility to pursue a professional career on Monday evening.
"I can't put into words how thankful I am to have been given the opportunity to be on the OSU team these past three years. From the athletic staff to the fans of OSU athletics, you have all had a positive impact on my running career," Johnson said. "I thoroughly enjoyed my time competing in the bright orange, and I'm looking forward to continuing to represent my school on the highest level in a slightly different way."
The 2019 NCAA Champion in the outdoor 1,500 meters announced that she has signed with PACE Sports Management and agent Ricky Simms. Simms represents clients such as Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.
Johnson owns school records in the 800 meters and 1,500 meters and is a member of the school-record distance medley relay and 4x1,500-meter relay teams.
After winning her first NCAA title in June, Johnson competed at the Sunset Tour in Azusa, California in early July where she ran 2:00.43 in the 800 meters to run a qualifying time for the 2019 World Championships in Doha.
Johnson added to her streak at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa on July 27 with an Olympic standard time of 4:03.72 in the 1,500 meters. Johnson's time was the third-fastest ever on the all dates collegiate list, as she narrowly missed a 2019 World Championships berth with a fourth-place finish to pros Shelby Houlihan, Jenny Simpson and Nikki Hiltz.
"I'm not leaving Stillwater just yet. I'll be finishing my degree and training under Coach Smith through the 2020 Olympic Games," Johnson said. "Coach Smith has taken me to heights I never thought I would reach in the beginning of my career, and I'm so excited to see what I can accomplish with his guidance this next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.