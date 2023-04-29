The Oklahoma State football program's already extensive list of professional alumni grew longer on Saturday afternoon, when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Cowboys defensive end Tyler Lacy with the 130th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lacy finished his career in bright orange with 40 consecutive starts. His 44 career starts rank among the top 10 in school history, and his 22 career quarterback hurries were tied for second-most by any Cowboy ever.
His journey to Jacksonville started with a senior campaign that included being named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Then he showcased his talents at the Reese's Senior Bowl before impressive at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
A native of Sachse, Texas, Lacy's numbers from the combine gave him a total score that ranked fifth among all defensive ends. He posted a 40-yard dash of 5.11 seconds, a vertical jump of 28.5 inches and 30 reps on bench press.
At his size, and with his pass-rushing ability, Lacy should have an opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Jaguars, who won the AFC South in 2022 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2017. He's versatile, something that will allow him to fill any void among a Jacksonville defense that recorded 28 sacks a season ago.
“Wherever they wanna put me, wherever I’m able to win games there, that’s where I wanna play," Lacy said after OSU's Pro Day on March 29. "I just wanna be on the field, playing — and especially bringing a Super Bowl to my next team.”
As a fourth-round selection, Lacy becomes the 31st draft pick of the Mike Gundy era. The Cowboys have now had at least one draftee in 16 of the past 18 years.
But he wasn't the last.
After a longer-than-expected wait, former Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the 234th overall pick.
Taylor, a ball-hawking safety from Oklahoma City, became one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 over the final two seasons of his time at OSU. His farewell tour in Stillwater that proved he was ready for the next step.
In 2022, Taylor finished with a team-best 99 tackles (80 solo) and six interceptions en route to being named First Team All-Big 12, a Walter Camp Second Team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
He intercepted highly touted Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers twice, including a game-sealing snag, during OSU’s win over the Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium. He put a dagger in Baylor a few weeks earlier with an acrobatic fourth-quarter interception on the sideline.
“He’s one of those guys we talk about,” Mike Gundy said that day in October. “He always ends up around the football – somehow. He’s very athletic.”
This entire process, one that culminated with receiving the call on Saturday afternoon, isn’t granted Taylor some miraculous revelation. He’s known he has what it takes to suit up on Sundays.
He knows how he’s gotten to this point, too, one that has him in a position to compete for a role in a Rams secondary that's being rebuilt with youth. And those are the same things he’s hoping carries him the rest of the way.
“There are some things that, I feel like, that got me here – and some things that I do that have allowed me to be in this position,” Taylor said. I just kind of want to keep those things in mind: leadership, hard work, dedication. Don’t lose your hunger. So, those things I already knew about me; I wanna make sure that I keep them.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.