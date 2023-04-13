In the minutes leading up to Oklahoma State football’s first spring practice in mid-March, 19th-year coach Mike Gundy raved about having a healthy offensive line for the first time in a couple of seasons.
Previously, the crowd waiting to use the stationary bikes off to the side in the Sherman E. Smith Training Center was a sight Gundy likened to Planet Fitness.
But that wasn’t the case that day, and it wasn’t the case on Monday afternoon, either, after three weeks of the early camp.
“Knock on wood, we’re healthy. We haven’t been healthy in two years – spring ball or fall ball,” Gundy said. “We’re further along now, in my opinion, than we were in the middle of the season last year already.”
The Cowboys’ 2022 campaign was derailed at the midway point after an aggregate of injuries, the offensive line making a strong case for the position group hit the hardest. So much so that Gundy and Co. fielded a different combination up front nearly every week and, sometimes, various combinations over the course of a game.
OSU addressed the issue in this year’s recruiting cycle, signing five linemen out of high school and further showcasing the urgency with the addition of two transfers: Texas State’s Dalton Cooper and UNLV’s Noah McKinney.
A season ago, the Cowboys had eight different lineman play in at least four games, with only two of them starting all 12 games in the regular season. Gundy figures they could field around that same number this fall, but it’s for a completely different reason than what’s been the status quo as of late.
“There’s eight guys right now that could play in a game and play just fine. Could be 10 before it’s all said and done,” Gundy said. “We just don’t know yet because they haven’t picked the system up. So I haven’t seen ’em play without having to think. Years ago, we used to have eight, 10 guys who could play in a game. We haven’t had that in a while, but maybe now we’ll have that again.”
That – being able to stay healthy at a position of need moving forward with a revitalized run game and a new quarterback for the first time in four years – led the takeaways from the Cowboys’ fourth of five availabilities this spring.
Being nosey in a 3-3-5: One of the main differences between OSU’s defense over the past 20 years and what it will look like this fall under the direction of newly hired defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo is having three linemen up front instead of four.
The Cowboys, Gundy has said, will still mix in some four-down fronts. But Nardo’s expertise in a detail-oriented 3-3-5 defense helped land him the job, so that’s figured to be the blueprint.
With only three down linemen, the one in the middle – the nose tackle – is tasked with absorbing blocks and stuffing run lanes. Cowboys redshirt senior Collin Clay, who’s expected to be one of a few fulfilling that role, has become reacquainted with the spot after doing something similar in high school.
“It took a little bit of adjusting because it’s a little bit more space out there,” Clay said. “You just gotta be able to take what the top will give you and make sure you contain the ball. It’s just a lot more thinking for me. I’ll keep repping the calls, and I’ll be OK.”
And when it comes to a new face in the trenches, Clay expects Utah Tech transfer Justin Kirkland – who’s listed at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds – to prove he belongs at this level in the fall.
“Dude’s strong. He’s a beast. He’s able to take on doubles with one arm and on one leg,” Clay said. “I ain’t never seen nothing like it. He’s gonna be a dominant force in the middle of the defense for us. … He’s gonna be a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12, I guarantee you that.”
New dog, new tricks: It’s safe to say that the Cowboys will – expect to, at least – look completely different on both sides of the ball in 2023. The offense will feature a new quarterback and be without four of its top-five receivers from 2022. The defense will differ from the first 18 seasons of the Gundy era.
That’s seemingly helped, though.
“You can simulate it, but it’s not the same,” Gundy said of OSU’s defense presenting challenges to the offense. “So, this has been really good for our offense.
‘It’s also helping our defense and Bryan (Nardo) because our offense is scheming our defense this spring. They have to for survival. and it’s allowing them to see things that they should see against ’em next year based on what our people think.”
Greener pastures: The past year has come with a lot of adversity for redshirt sophomore Blaine Green. After being Honorable Mention Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021, he missed the entire 2022 season with an injury.
Then the campaign ended, his recovery neared its completion and his brother, Bryson, one of OSU’s top pass catchers last fall, transferred to Wisconsin.
But Blaine has a decision of his own to make. And it ended up with the former three-star recruit staying in Stillwater. That hasn’t stopped him from being an older brother, though, regardless if he was born only six minutes earlier.
“I mean, I talk to him every night. When he got up there, he asked me to help him with the playbook; he’s writing out plays. It’s just something that’s never changed,” Blaine said. “The same way that we learned plays at Oklahoma State, we did it the same way when he went to Wisconsin. … He’s always gonna be my back. I’m always gonna have it. No matter the distance, no matter where he’s at, we’re always gonna push each other to be the best.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
